Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Feedback Report: 4Q13 FI Criteria
Exposure Drafts
here
NEW YORK/LONDON, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
three separate
but related financial institutions rating criteria reports:
â€˜Global Financial
Institutions Rating Criteria,â€™ â€˜Securities Firms Criteriaâ€™
and â€˜Assessing and
Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteriaâ€™.
Each of the criteria reports was published as an exposure draft
on 27 November
2013, with a comment period running to 31 December 2013. With
the exception of a
limited number of clarifying and editorial amendments, the
finalised criteria
reports are very much in line with the exposure drafts and there
are no rating
changes as a direct result of their finalisation.
In addition, Fitch has published a special report entitled
â€˜Feedback Report:
4Q13 FI Criteria Exposure Draftsâ€™. This report and the three
finalised criteria
reports are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Christopher Wolfe (North America)
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0771
Fitch Ratings
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
James Longsdon (EMEA)
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Mark Young (APAC)
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Franklin Santarelli (Latin America)
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0739
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Securities Firms Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
