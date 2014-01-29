(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Tikehau
Credit Plus
â€˜Strongâ€™ Fund Quality Rating. The fund is France-domiciled
and managed by
Tikehau Investment Management (Tikehau IM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Presentation
Tikehau Credit Plus is a French Fonds Commun de Placement (FCP)
with EUR168m of
assets at end-December 2013. It is a defensive flexible credit
fund primarily
invested in eurozone high-yield (HY) bonds (typically 70%) and
with a
performance target of close to the average HY market yield over
the medium term
with lower volatility.
Investment Process
In Fitchâ€™s view, the fundâ€™s investment edge is its ability
to select
under-researched issuers and actively adjust its market
exposure. This is
achieved through flexible use of cash (up to 25% historically),
optional
protection strategies, and dynamic allocation between HY and
investment-grade
bonds.
Proprietary credit research is comprehensive, covering
fundamental, relative
value and liquidity factors. Coverage focuses on
under-researched, more complex
credits to optimise use of internal analytical resources.
Portfolio construction is not benchmark-constrained but must
adhere to the
beta-based risk budget defined at portfolio level and for each
portfolio bucket
during weekly top-down meetings. The fundâ€™s dynamic risk-based
asset allocation
approach therefore allows active management of its HY market
beta (varying
between zero and 1.2).
Resources
The fundâ€™s seasoned lead portfolio manager is supported by a
small but focused
credit team, comprising four credit analysts, one quantitative
specialist and a
more junior PM. In addition, the head of the credit team, who
joined a year ago,
has expertise in analysing credit market directional trends.
Research resources
are allocated opportunistically across sectors due to the small
size of the
team.
The fund also benefits from Tikehau IM and Tikehau Group
resources in operations
and controls. Sophis Value and Bloomberg offer full coverage of
portfolio
monitoring, order management, analytics and compliance checks.
Track Record
The fund has achieved a sound track record, delivering a
performance of 25.5%
over three years to end-December 2013 with a lower volatility
than the Bank of
America Merrill Lynch Euro High Yield Index. It has structurally
lower beta and
volatility than peers in the Lipper category because of the
nature of its
flexible mandate; this also means that the Lipper Leader score
for Consistent
Return is not relevant to the fund. The fund is vulnerable to
periods of spikes
in volatility, credit defaults and illiquidity of some segments
of the asset
class, among others.
Asset Manager
Tikehau IM was established in 2006 as a France-domiciled asset
manager
specialising in eurozone credit and debt investments. It is part
of the Tikehau
group, created in 2004 and led by four partners. At end-2013
Tikehau IM employed
34 staff and was managing EUR2.3bn of assets. The sharp increase
(+219%) in
assets managed by Tikehau IM over the past two years helped
strengthen the asset
management platform.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes, or in resources dedicated to the fund. A material
adverse deviation
from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating drivers could result
in a downgrade
of the rating. For example, this may be manifested in
significant structural
deterioration in the fund's performance, an excessive risk
deviation from
objectives, or the departure of the lead portfolio manager or
the head of credit
investment.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
For more information, please see
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Committee Chairman
Aymeric Poizot, CFA, CAIA
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 92 76
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19
September 2011,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment
Processes and
Operational Attributes
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
