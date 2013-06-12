June 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that traffic performance and debt structure are the key factors that differentiate its ratings of toll roads in Europe and Australia.

The report compares Fitch's assessment of the key rating factors for Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. (Abertis; ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone (APRR; ('BBB+'/Stable/'F2'), Atlantia S.p.A. (Atlantia; ('A-'/Stable), Brisa Concessao Rodoviaria, S.A. (Brisa or BCR; 'BBB'/Negative/'F3'), Milano Serravalle Milano Tangenziali S.p.A. (MSMT; ('BBB'/Stable) and Transurban Finance Company Pty Limited (Transurban; ('A-'/Stable). The five key rating factors are: volume risk, price risk, infrastructure renewal risk, debt structure and debt service.

Traffic performance in recent years has differed substantially between the Fitch-rated toll road network peers, primarily reflecting different economic conditions. The weakness of Portugal and Spain, along with exposure to toll-free competition, has led to significant traffic reductions for Brisa and Abertis respectively. Traffic weakness has emerged more recently in Italy, with Atlantia and MSMT affected. A degree of further economic weakness has been factored into Fitch's ratings.

France and Australia have been less affected by economic weakness and, as such, APRR has only suffered a small decline in traffic and Transurban is still enjoying modest traffic growth.

The peer group features various types of debt structures. The project finance type (as for Brisa), with a set of tight covenants applied on a single concession, ring-fenced from other activities of the group is the most protective and supports the rating. The traditional corporate type (as for Transurban, MSMT, Atlantia and Abertis), with loose covenants and some exposure to increased leverage is moderately protective. The leverage finance type (as for APRR), where debt is held both at holdco and opco levels weakens the opco.

Refinancing risk of long-term or short-term debt facilities, which is also part of the debt structure assessment, is a feature common to all the issuers in the peer group except MSMT. The process of refinancing is managed well in advance by these experienced borrowers. However, exposure to refinancing risk was considered a weakness for Transurban, APRR and Brisa.

Projected leverage (net debt/EBITDA) tends to be the primary metric for a peer group involving mostly non-amortising debt. Also, for longer dated concessions (less than 20 years left), Fitch focuses on leverage as there is no near term need to start amortisation of principal. All except Abertis have a comparable leverage around 5x. For concessions with shorter maturities (e.g. Abertis), a concession-life coverage ratio is calculated. Ratings could be affected should management adopt higher leverage or slower amortisation, or if there are delays in refinancing.

Most toll roads in Europe and Australia are operated under a concession regime which sets a price cap. The specific features of the price cap are more or less supportive: some merely track inflation or a fraction of it (Abertis, Brisa) some include limited flexibility around capex requirements (APRR) while others include some degree of protection against traffic risk (Atlantia, MSMT). Although the latter (particularly MSMT) marginally benefit from the tariff structure, this is not a material rating differentiator. Political or regulatory actions affecting the ability of companies to increase tariffs as expected could have implications for Fitch's ratings.

