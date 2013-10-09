Oct 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published an Unrated Issuer Report (UIR) on Direct Line Insurance Group plc (Direct Line). UIRs provide analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that impact an organisation's creditworthiness, but without providing a credit rating or rating-like opinion.

In addition to highlighting what Fitch considers to be Direct Line's main credit issues and trends, the report takes a closer look at:

--Improving Profitability

A peer analysis rounds out the UIR.

UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no compensation from the issuer for the provision of an UIR. While an UIR is typically based primarily on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an issuer's management while preparing an UIR. The level of management participation, if any, can vary significantly from case to case.

The report is available at www.fitchratings.com.

What Are Unrated Issuer Reports?