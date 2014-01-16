(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published an Unrated Issuer Report (UIR) on Nationwide Mutual Insurance Group (Nationwide). UIRs provide analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that impact an organization's creditworthiness but without providing a credit rating or rating-like opinion. In addition to highlighting what Fitch considers to be Nationwide's main credit issues and trends, the report takes a closer look at: --Profitability. A peer analysis and a summary of market-based indicators round out the UIR. UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no compensation from the issuer for the provision of an UIR. While a UIR is typically based primarily on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an issuer's management while preparing a UIR. The level of management participation, if any, can vary significantly from case to case. Contact: Primary Analyst Martha M. Butler, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3191 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Bruce E. Cox Director +1-312-606-2316 Tertiary Analyst Douglas M Pawlowski, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. For more information on Unrated Issuer Reports please go to: here. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'American Financial Group, Inc. Unrated Issuer Report' (January 2014); --'2014 Outlook: U.S. Property/Casualty Insurance (December 2013); --'2014 Outlook: U.S. Life Insurance (December 2013); --'U.S. Property/Casualty Insurer Expense Analysis (November 2013); --'Investment Risk and Returns -- Property/Casualty (Re)Insurers' (August 2013); --'Property/Casualty Insurers' Midyear 2013 Financial Results' (August 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Nationwide Mutual Insurance Group (Annuity Results Offset Property/Casualty Profit Volatility) here Property/Casualty Insurersâ€™ Financial Leverage and Debt-Servicing Capacity here Investment Risk and Returns -- Property/Casualty (Re)Insurers here U.S. Property/Casualty Insurer Expense Analysis here 2014 Outlook: U.S. Life Insurance (Improved Credit Fundamentals) here 2014 Outlook: U.S. Property/Casualty Insurance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.