(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an Unrated
Issuer Report
(UIR) on Standard Life plc. UIRs provide analytical perspective
and transparency
on key issues that impact an organisation's creditworthiness,
but without
providing a credit rating or rating-like opinion.
In addition to highlighting what Fitch considers to be Standard
Life plc's main
credit issues and trends, the report takes a closer look at:
--Benefiting from early Retail Distribution Review preparations
--Growth opportunities following the introduction of pension
auto-enrolment
--Earnings diversification
A peer analysis rounds out the UIR.
UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no
compensation from
the issuer for the provision of an UIR. While an UIR is
typically based
primarily on public information, Fitch analysts may ask
questions of an issuer's
management while preparing an UIR. The level of management
participation, if
any, can vary significantly from case to case.
