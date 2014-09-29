(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Standard Life plc here LONDON, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an Unrated Issuer Report (UIR) on Standard Life plc. UIRs provide analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that impact an organisation's creditworthiness, but without providing a credit rating or rating-like opinion. In addition to highlighting what Fitch considers to be Standard Life plc's main credit issues and trends, the report takes a closer look at: --Benefiting from early Retail Distribution Review preparations --Growth opportunities following the introduction of pension auto-enrolment -- Disposal of its Canadian business A peer analysis rounds out the UIR. UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no compensation from the issuer for the provision of an UIR. While an UIR is typically based primarily on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an issuer's management while preparing an UIR. The level of management participation, if any, can vary significantly from case to case. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com. What Are Unrated Issuer Reports? here Contact: David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Ralf Ehrhardt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1551 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.