(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an
Unrated Issuer
Report (UIR) on Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (AGII).
UIRs provide
analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that
impact an
organization's creditworthiness but without providing a credit
rating or
rating-like opinion.
In addition to highlighting what Fitch considers to be AGII's
main credit issues
and trends, the report takes a closer look at:
--Specialty strategy;
--Profitability and debt servicing.
A peer analysis and a summary of market-based indicators are
also included in
the UIR.
UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no
compensation from
the issuer for the provision of a UIR. While a UIR is typically
based primarily
on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an
issuer's
management while preparing a UIR. The level of management
participation, if any,
can vary significantly from case to case.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jung Hyun Kim, CFA, KICPA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0364
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
For more information on Unrated Issuer Reports please go to:
here.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Excess and Surplus Lines Market Review' (September
2014);
--'U.S. Property/Casualty Industry Statutory Results and
Forecast' (June 2014);
--'Commercial Lines Market Update' (April 2014);
--'Property/Casualty Insurers' 2013 Financial Results' (March
2014);
--'Bermuda 2014 Market Update' (January 2014);
--'2014 Outlook: U.S. Property/Casualty Insurance' (December
2013)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Argo Group
International Holdings,
Ltd. (Competitive Pressures May Check Profit Improvement)
here
U.S. Excess and Surplus Lines Market Review
here
U.S. Property/Casualty Industry Statutory Results and Forecast
(2014 Profit
Deterioration Anticipated)
here
Commercial Lines Market Update
here
Property/Casualty Insurersâ€™ 2013 Financial Results
here
Bermuda 2014 Market Update
here
2014 Outlook: U.S. Property/Casualty Insurance
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.