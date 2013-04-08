(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published an
updated credit
analysis on American International Group (AIG). The report
provides a
comprehensive analysis of AIG's credit, operating and financial
profile.
Fitch has an Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB+' on AIG with a
Stable Rating
Outlook.
AIG's net profits over the last four years were materially
affected by noncore
operations' results and restructuring activity. With the
divestiture or runoff
of many non-core operations and the December 2012 sale of the
remaining U.S.
government common stock ownership in AIG, the company is now an
independent,
publicly owned company with operational focus on global property
casualty
insurance and domestic life and retirement services.
The company has substantially reduced financial leverage since
2009. The pending
sale of a large majority stake in aircraft lessor International
Lease Finance
Corporation (ILFC) will further reduce consolidated leverage and
promote the
operational focus on insurance operations.
Fitch believes that AIG's future earnings and interest coverage
improvement will
hinge on the performance of the company's core insurance
segments, particularly
in property casualty operations. Fitch's recent upgrade of the
life insurance
subsidiaries was largely driven by a return to stronger
operating profits and
earnings stability. Core U.S. property casualty results in 2012
were negatively
affected by Hurricane Sandy losses, which were outsized relative
to peers.
AIG has approximately $5.9 billion of debt maturing in 2013 and
in 2014. Almost
two-thirds of this is related to operating debt where the
company has assets
maturing to fund the repayment. Fitch believes that AIG's
holding company
resources are adequate to fund near-term debt maturities.
The full report 'American International Group' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research American International
Group, Inc. (And
Insurance Company Subsidiaries)
here
