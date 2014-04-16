PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 14
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings today published an Unrated Issuer Report (UIR) on Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH). UIRs provide analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that impact an organization's creditworthiness, but without providing a credit rating or rating-like opinion.
The report highlight's MOH's growth-related initiatives, which Fitch considers the company's main credit issue, and takes a closer look at MOH's potential capitalization metrics and operational challenges if those objectives are met. A peer analysis rounds out the UIR.
UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no compensation from the issuer for the provision of an UIR. While an UIR is typically based primarily on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an issuer's management while preparing an UIR. The level of management participation, if any, can vary significantly from case to case.
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
NEW YORK, March 14 Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.