(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Banking Quarterly Review: 1Q14 (Revenue Challenges Persist) here CHICAGO, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published an updated version of its 'U.S. Banking Quarterly' with additional financial information and spreads provided for the banks covered in the report. The full 'U.S. Banking Quarterly: First-Quarter 2014' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Additional insights into changes in bank fundamentals, as well as broader perspectives on third-quarter changes in measures of credit quality, can be found in 'Fitch Fundamentals Index - U.S.,' dated Jan. 15, 2014, at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Julie Solar Senior Director Financial Institutions +1-312-368-5472 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.