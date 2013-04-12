(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly -
Fourth-Quarter
2012
here
CHICAGO, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its 'U.S.
Healthcare Stats
Quarterly' report for the fourth quarter of 2012.
The report provides a summary of the operating performance and
credit metrics of
the companies in this sector over the past four years. It
includes
company-specific key credit strengths and concerns and a summary
of the
companies' liquidity positions, including debt maturities, as of
the end of the
fourth quarter of 2012. Aggregated credit trends and uses of
cash are depicted
in more than 50 charts, and a summary of Fitch's latest ratings
changes are also
included.
The report is available on the Fitch web site at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
Contact:
Caitlin Blalock
Analyst
+1-312-368-3154
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Jacob Bostwick, CPA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3169
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of
High-Yield U.S.
Healthcare Companies' Jan. 30, 2013
--'2013 Outlook: Global Pharmaceuticals' Dec. 13, 2012
--'2013 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare - Navigating a Dynamic
Operating and Regulatory
Environment' Nov. 29, 2012
Navigating the Drug Channel
--'The ABCs (and Ds) of Drug Pricing' July 25, 2012
Pharmaceuticals
--'Global Pharmaceutical R&D Pipeline: First Quarter 2012' July
25, 2012
For-Profit Hospitals
--'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series: HCA Holdings, Inc.'
Oct. 24, 2012
--'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series Community Health
Systems, Inc.' Oct.
1, 2012
--'Hospitals Credit Diagnosis: Second Quarter 2012' Sept. 18,
2012
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.