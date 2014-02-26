(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
Dashboard Report
for the U.S. Title Insurance sector.
The U.S. Title Insurance Dashboard discusses Fitch's Rating
Outlook for title
insurance, and highlights the industry's solid profitability and
capitalization
tied to an improved housing market. Favorable trends were led by
strength in
purchase originations and commercial markets along with rising
real estate
prices in 2013. Fitch expects lower refinance activity and a
slowing trend in
home price appreciation and home sales to lead to a modest
decline in title
premiums in 2014.
Favorably, title insurers' expense structures are in a
considerably better
position today to remain profitable and withstand a decline in
market activity
relative to the downturn of 2007-2009.
In addition, the report discusses title insurance market share
and variations in
performance among leading companies in this sector.
The 'U.S. Title Insurance Dashboard' is available on Fitch's
website at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Gerry B. Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Title Insurance
Dashboard
here
