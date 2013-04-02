(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published China-based Yingde Gases Group Company Limited's
(Yingde) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' with Stable Outlook and senior unsecured
rating of 'BB'. Fitch has also assigned Yingde's proposed senior unsecured USD notes an expected
'BB(EXP)' rating. Yingde is China's largest onsite industrial gas supplier to steel and
chemical plants.
The notes will be issued by Yingde Gases Investment Limited and unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by Yingde. The final rating on the proposed notes is
contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to information already
received.
The notes are rated at the same level as Yingde's Issuer Default Rating of 'BB',
as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the company.
Of the net proceeds from the issue, USD150m will be used for capital expenditure
and general corporate purposes and the remainder to repay and/or refinance
certain existing debt.
Key Rating Drivers
Utility type business: Yingde's on-site gas supply business, which contributed
to 88% of revenue in 2012 (82% in 2011), generates stable cash flow similar to
utilities companies. This operation benefits from the cost pass-through and
minimum off-take mechanism in the long-term contracts between Yingde and its
on-site customers.
Stable profitability: Relative to peers in the industry, Yingde enjoys more
stable profitability with its high contribution from the on-site business. Gross
profit has risen every year with growing capacity. Yingde's gross margin of 32%
in 2012 (between 34% and 41% from 2008 to 2011) did show slight volatility as
its merchant sales business segment, which enjoys high gross margins of over
80%, is subject to volatile demand and pricing. Nevertheless, its earnings
volatility is limited compared with Yingde's competitors who have a higher
exposure to this segment.
Diversified funding sources: Yingde's strengthening access to various funding
sources has given it greater financial flexibility to fund its on-site business
that requires upfront capital expenditure. This is demonstrated by the following
financing arrangements - offshore syndicated loans amounting to USD300m, onshore
CNY880m MTN notes, and long-term project financing loans with long maturities of
more than five years.
Negative free cash flow (FCF) constrain ratings: High capex over the next three
to five years will put Yingde in negative FCF. Yingde is still at an expansion
stage and its cash flow will be insufficient to fully fund its capex unless
capex stabilises at CNY2bn by 2015. The high capex has resulted in funds from
operations (FFO) net leverage rising to 4.1x in 2012, above Fitch's negative
rating guideline of 3.5x. However, Fitch expects this to be temporary. Expedited
capex in 2012 will result in higher cash flow generation from 2014.
Small by global standards: The international industrial gases sector is
dominated by top global players who have strong market positions in the merchant
markets, including some with financial strength to compete in the on-site
business. Although Yingde has a stronghold in the Chinese on-site segment, the
scale of the company is still small by global standards.
Rating Sensitivities:
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- deterioration of Yingde's business profile demonstrated by falling cash gross
profit per unit for the on-site gas supply business
- failure to secure long-term funding for future growth
- FFO adjusted net leverage above 3.5x on a sustained basis, or higher than 4.5x
in any single year
- FFO fixed charge coverage below 4.0x on a sustained basis (4.2x in 2012)
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected in the next 12-18 months due to
Yingde's high capex needs and negative free cash flow. However, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating
action include:
- meaningful increase in business scale without deterioration in financial
metrics
- positive free cash flow on a sustained basis