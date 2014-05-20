(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 20 (Fitch) Weak economic fundamentals in Puerto
Rico and ongoing
budgetary challenges for the island's government are likely to
weigh on the
operating performance and credit profiles of local banks,
according to Fitch
Ratings.
Economic conditions in Puerto Rico have kept the non-performing
assets (NPAs) of
banks on the island very high relative to U.S. midtier and
community bank peer
groups. Combined, the NPA rate of Fitch-rated Puerto Rican banks
was 11.9% at
the end of 4Q13, compared with 2.5% for mainland peers.
Unemployment in Puerto Rico remains high, running at over 14%.
Labor market
conditions are restraining recovery potential in the local
housing market and
worsening the recoveries on defaulted loans. The government's
high debt levels,
pension funding requirements and still-sluggish growth have
exacerbated the
banks' challenges.
The core deposit base of the Puerto Rican banks is not
sufficient to support
local banks' funding requirements. Heavy reliance on non-core
funding,
particularly brokered CDs and other wholesale sources, could
constrain liquidity
if economic conditions worsen.
Doral Financial (DRL), which had $1.4 billion in brokered
deposits at year end
2013, or 28% of total deposits and 18% of total funding, saw its
use of brokered
deposits frozen by the FDIC on May 1. The bank must resubmit a
revised capital
plan to resume access to the brokered deposit market. DRL's IDR
was downgraded
to 'C' from 'CCC' on May 5.
Maintaining a good measure of stability in the Puerto Rican
banks' capital
positions is critical to supporting current ratings in light of
the poor
economic environment. Favorably, most banks' capital positions
have improved
somewhat over the past two years as a result of equity issuances
that have
helped to shore up credit quality.
While all of Puerto Rico's banks have suffered from market
weakness, DRL entered
2014 as already the weakest of the island's rated banks. The
FDIC advised the
bank and the Office of Financial Commissions, Puerto Rico's
local bank
regulator, that it could no longer include some or all of
certain tax
receivables due from the government of Puerto Rico as part of
its Tier 1 capital
calculation. The tax receivables, totaling $289 million, account
for roughly 43%
of DRL's current Tier 1 capital. With the exclusion of these
assets, DRL is no
longer compliant with its minimum regulatory capital
requirement.
For most of Puerto Rico's banks, better profitability will be
key in determining
whether capital ratios and other financial measures can continue
improving in
the face of macro headwinds.
For a full analysis of Puerto Rican bank credit profiles, as
well as a
discussion of the impact that weak economic fundamentals are
having on banks'
operating environment, see the Fitch special report "Puerto
Rican Banks:
Difficult Operating Environment Constrains Ratings," dated May
20, 2014, at
www.fitchratings.com.
