Aug 6 Puerto Rico and holders of debt of its
public utilities will benefit from the introduction of Chapter 9
bankruptcy provisions governing the adjustment of municipal
debt, ratings agency Fitch said on Wednesday.
"From a bankruptcy standpoint, the amendment would place
Puerto Rico on an equal footing with the 50 States, who can
currently use Chapter 9 to achieve debt adjustment for their
municipalities," the ratings agency said.
On July 31, Puerto Rico's representative in Congress, Pedro
Pierluisi, said he had introduced a bill to include Puerto Rico
in Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Allowing the
Commonwealth's entities to file for Chapter 9 would be a
failsafe if the Recovery Act is struck down.
