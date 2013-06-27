(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has placed two tranches of Bass Master Issuer NV/SA Series 0-2008-1 on Rating
Watch Negative (RWN) and affirmed two tranches, as follows:
Class A (ISIN BE0002364363) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B (ISIN BE0002365378) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class C (ISIN BE0002366384) 'Asf'; placed on RWN
Class D (ISIN BE0002367390) 'BBsf'; placed on RWN
The transaction is a prime RMBS master trust programme comprising Belgian
residential mortgage loans originated by BNP Paribas Fortis (Fortis; A+/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations of the class A and B notes reflect the stable performance of
the EUR26.0bn underlying portfolio, which is in line with Fitch's expectations.
The RWN on the class C and D notes reflects expectations of structural changes.
Stable Performance Trends
Arrears have remained relatively stable (three-months-plus arrears remain below
1.1% of the current portfolio balance). As of April 2013, cumulative gross
defaults, defined as loans denounced by the servicer, as a percentage of the
initial plus repurchases portfolio balance stood at a low level of 0.6%.
Sufficient Credit Support
Fitch based its analysis on a worst-case portfolio, relying on the purchase
conditions of new mortgage receivables. The analysis showed that the current
level of credit support remains sufficient for the class A, B, C and D notes to
withstand Fitch's stresses at their respective rating levels.
Credit enhancement is provided by subordination and a reserve fund and totals
11% for the class A notes, 8% for the class B notes, 5% for the class C notes
and 1% for the class D notes.
The transaction benefits from the liquidity and credit support provided by the
interest rate swap agreement, which guarantees an excess margin and the payment
of servicing fees. Furthermore, the risk of a loss in liquidity in case of
servicing disruption is mitigated by the provision to fund an adequately sized
cash reserve if, upon a downgrade of Fortis below 'A'/'F1', the borrowers are
not notified to pay directly into the issuer account.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Deterioration in asset performance may result from economic factors, in
particular the effect of increasing unemployment, or further declines in house
prices in excess of Fitch's standard assumptions that could lead to a fall in
recovery rates.
Fortis currently performs various roles, including those of servicer, account
bank provider and swap counterparty. Consequently, a deterioration in Fortis's
credit profile could affect the transaction's operational performance.