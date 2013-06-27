(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has placed two tranches of Bass Master Issuer NV/SA Series 0-2008-1 on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and affirmed two tranches, as follows:

Class A (ISIN BE0002364363) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN BE0002365378) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class C (ISIN BE0002366384) 'Asf'; placed on RWN

Class D (ISIN BE0002367390) 'BBsf'; placed on RWN

The transaction is a prime RMBS master trust programme comprising Belgian residential mortgage loans originated by BNP Paribas Fortis (Fortis; A+/Stable).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmations of the class A and B notes reflect the stable performance of the EUR26.0bn underlying portfolio, which is in line with Fitch's expectations. The RWN on the class C and D notes reflects expectations of structural changes.

Stable Performance Trends

Arrears have remained relatively stable (three-months-plus arrears remain below 1.1% of the current portfolio balance). As of April 2013, cumulative gross defaults, defined as loans denounced by the servicer, as a percentage of the initial plus repurchases portfolio balance stood at a low level of 0.6%.

Sufficient Credit Support

Fitch based its analysis on a worst-case portfolio, relying on the purchase conditions of new mortgage receivables. The analysis showed that the current level of credit support remains sufficient for the class A, B, C and D notes to withstand Fitch's stresses at their respective rating levels.

Credit enhancement is provided by subordination and a reserve fund and totals 11% for the class A notes, 8% for the class B notes, 5% for the class C notes and 1% for the class D notes.

The transaction benefits from the liquidity and credit support provided by the interest rate swap agreement, which guarantees an excess margin and the payment of servicing fees. Furthermore, the risk of a loss in liquidity in case of servicing disruption is mitigated by the provision to fund an adequately sized cash reserve if, upon a downgrade of Fortis below 'A'/'F1', the borrowers are not notified to pay directly into the issuer account.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Deterioration in asset performance may result from economic factors, in particular the effect of increasing unemployment, or further declines in house prices in excess of Fitch's standard assumptions that could lead to a fall in recovery rates.

Fortis currently performs various roles, including those of servicer, account bank provider and swap counterparty. Consequently, a deterioration in Fortis's credit profile could affect the transaction's operational performance.