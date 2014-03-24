(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Deutsche Postbank's
(DPB, A+/Stable/F1+) mortgage Pfandbriefe 'AAA' rating on Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programme is classified as dormant. Therefore Fitch will
rely on the legal
minimum overcollateralisation (OC) in the absence of valid
contractual or
otherwise public statements. The RWN reflects the risk, as
indicated by DPB,
that it might not provide an OC commitment within the next three
weeks. If Fitch
relies on the legal minimum OC, the covered bonds would be
downgraded to 'AA-'.
The rating is based on DPB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+', an
unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the
level of
over-collateralisation (OC) the agency takes into account in its
analysis. The
programme is deemed dormant as there has been no issuance from
the programme for
more than two years and Fitch does not expect public issuance in
the short to
medium term.
Higher maturity mismatches have led to an increase in Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven OC
to 15% (12% previously). If no new bonds are issued and no new
assets are added
to the pool, the weighted average life (WAL) of the assets
(currently 10.3
years) will continue to decrease more slowly than the WAL of the
outstanding
bonds (currently 5.9 years) This will result in a further
relative increase of
maturity mismatches. Fitch's breakeven OC supports a 'AA' rating
on a
probability of default basis and allows for a two-notch recovery
uplift for the
covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario.
The second driver of the breakeven OC is the unchanged credit
risk. In its asset
analysis, Fitch calculated a default rate of 20.6% and a
recovery rate of 74.8%
in a 'AAA' stress scenario, resulting in an expected loss of
5.2%.
As of end-December 2013, the EUR5.8bn mortgage Pfandbriefe were
secured by a
cover pool of EUR7.4bn, which led to a nominal OC of 27.9%. The
cover pool
comprised 71,749 loans secured by German residential mortgages.
Investment
properties account for around 15% of the assets.
RATING SENSITVITIES
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA'
rating would be
vulnerable to downgrade if (i) DPB's IDR was downgraded by three
or more notches
to 'BBB+' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by three or more
categories to 1
(very high risk); or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its
analysis dropped
below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 15%.
Fitch is in the process of implementing its recently updated
covered bond
criteria to reflect the beneficial position for covered bonds
under bank
resolution frameworks where covered bonds are exempted from
bail-in. The
implementation will take place as described in 'Feedback Report:
Covered Bond
Rating Criteria Change - Developments in Bank Resolution
Frameworks Beneficial',
which is available at www.fitchratings.com.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update, which will be shortly available at www.fitchratings.com.
