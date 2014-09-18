(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has put the ratings of Sistema Joint Stock Financial Corporation (Sistema) and its subsidiaries OJSC Mobile TeleSystems (MTS), Joint Stock Oil Company Bashneft (Bashneft), and OJSC MTS Bank (MTS Bank) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rating actions follow charges being levied against Vladimir Evtushenkov, the majority shareholder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sistema, in connection with the legalisation of shares of BashTEK group. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch believes the consequences may be negative for all the affected companies, but the likelihood of negative developments and the exact impact cannot be estimated at this stage. Sistema made a public announcement that its major shareholder and Chairman of its Board of Directors was charged with legalisation of shares of BashTEK group. Sistema's management believes that the acquisition of BashTEK group was legal and transparent. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch will resolve the RWN once there is greater clarity on the developments following the charges against Mr. Evtushenkov. The ratings could be affirmed or downgraded. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Sistema Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-': placed on RWN Local currency IDR of 'BB-': placed on RWN National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(rus)': placed on RWN Senior unsecured ratings of 'BB-' and 'A+(rus): placed on RWN Loan Participation Notes issued by Sistema International Funding S.A. and guaranteed by Sistema of 'BB-': placed on RWN MTS Long-Term IDR of 'BB+': placed on RWN Short-Term IDR of 'B': placed on RWN Local currency IDR of 'BB+': placed on RWN Local currency Short-Term IDR of 'B': placed on RWN National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(rus): placed on RWN Senior unsecured ratings of 'BB+' and 'AA(rus): placed on RWN Loan Participation Notes Issued by MTS International Funding Ltd and recourse to MTS of 'BB+': placed on RWN Bashneft Long-Term IDR of 'BB': placed on RWN Short-Term IDR of 'B': placed on RWN Local currency Long-Term IDR of 'BB': placed on RWN Local currency Short-Term IDR of 'B': placed on RWN National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(rus)' : placed on RWN Senior unsecured ratings of 'BB' and 'AA-(rus)' : placed on RWN MTS Bank Long-term IDR of 'B+': placed on RWN Short-term IDR of 'B': not affected National Long-term Rating of 'A-(rus)': placed on RWN Viability Rating of 'b-': not affected Support Rating of '4': placed on RWN 