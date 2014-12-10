(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Societe Financiere
pour l'Accession a la Propriete's (SOFIAP) 'A' Long-Term IDR and
'F1' Short-term
IDR on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch has simultaneously
withdrawn the
ratings.
Fitch has withdrawn SOFIAP's IDRs as the bank has chosen to stop
participating
in the rating process following its change of ownership.
Therefore, Fitch will
no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings.
Accordingly,
Fitch will no longer provide ratings for SOFIAP.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWN follows the change in SOFIAP's shareholding structure,
as Credit
Immobilier de France Developpement (CIFD; A/Stable) sold its
controlling stake
in SOFIAP to La Banque Postale (LBP; A+/RWN). SOFIAP is a
dedicated entity
providing housing loans to employees of SNCF (the French state
railway company;
AA+/RWN).
The RWN on SOFIAP's ratings reflects our view that under its new
shareholder
structure, SOFIAP would likely be rated 'A' or lower given the
uncertainty
regarding its strategic importance to its new majority
shareholder, and that the
IDRs of LBP are currently on RWN. In addition, Fitch believes
that based on its
sole intrinsic profile, SOFIAP's ratings would be unlikely to
reach a rating
higher than a rating based on support due to the undiversified
nature of its
business model, narrow and limited franchise and dependence on
wholesale
funding.
Fitch placed LBP on RWN on 17 October 2014 (see 'Fitch Places La
Banque Postale
on RWN; Affirms Other French Banks' Support Rating Floors' on
www.fitchratings.com), following its placement of France's 'AA+'
IDR on RWN (see
'Fitch Places France's 'AA+' IDR on Rating Watch Negative' on
www.fitchratings.com). Were the French state to be downgraded to
'AA', Fitch
would revise downwards LBP's Support Rating Floor (SRF) - and
therefore
Long-term IDR- to 'A' from 'A+'.
