(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 27 (Fitch) This year's Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) process for the largest US financial institutions once again highlights qualitative factors as prime determinants of the review, according to Fitch Ratings. This is particularly important as improved earnings and a higher capital starting point has made it less likely that institutions will fail to meet hypothetical post-stress capital requirements. All but one firm met the 5% projected capital threshold, which is consistent with Fitch's view of the strong improvement in bank capitalisation since the crisis. However, the capital plans of four banks were rejected because of qualitative concerns on the stress testing process and corporate governance. Citigroup, HSBC North America Holdings, RBS Citizens Financial Group and Santander Holdings USA will be required to resubmit capital plans after these internal control and risk management shortcomings are addressed, even though projected Tier 1 common ratios ranged from 6.5% to 9.0% - well above the 5% minimum under CCAR. The Fed appears to be focusing on process-related factors while continually raising the bar for the largest and most complex banks. This can be seen as a positive development for creditors given that a greater proportion of earnings will need to be retained as a capital buffer rather than paid out to shareholders. The rejection of Citigroup's capital plan at least partly reflects this heightened supervisory expectation. There were deficiencies in the bank's ability to project stress test results and develop internal stress test scenarios. However, the Fed recognized the considerable progress made by the firm in general risk management and controls. Citigroup's enhanced risk management framework was a factor in our recent one-notch upgrade of its VR to 'a', together with its improving risk profile and very solid capital and liquidity. We believe Citigroup will address promptly the concerns raised by the Fed in this CCAR round and will discuss plans to improve the stress testing process and governance. We do not anticipate any findings material to our ratings but should anything emerge we would take rating action. Foreign-Owned Banks The rejection of capital plans for three foreign-owned banks highlights the challenges for newcomers to the process to develop appropriate internal controls and risk management processes in their US subsidiaries to conform to CCAR requirements. These come in addition to global standards required by the parents' regulators. The foreign-owned firms were new to CCAR in 2014, which together with the Fed not being the groups' lead regulator makes it unsurprising that the deficiencies appear broader for this group. HSBC North America Holdings and RBS Citizens were found to have significant deficiencies, including inadequate governance and weak internal controls around their capital planning processes. Santander Holdings USA was found to have widespread and significant deficiencies, including governance, internal controls, risk-management and management information. These findings should send a further message to the European-based global trading and universal banks that are in the process of establishing intermediate holding companies for US operations under Dodd Frank. The Fed may not give a clear pass the first time it inspects the internal control and risk management framework of any entity, whatever their capital allocation. Given that the CCAR will determine the level of permitted capital upstreaming to the parent, it is important for these banks to consider carefully at this stage where business is booked and the amount of capital that will be needed to support those businesses. Restructuring among legal entities within the groups, therefore, seems inevitable. Across the Atlantic, the ECB's comprehensive assessment includes its own group-wide capital stresses and risk-weighted assets evaluations on the European-based banks, and also includes two large European subsidiaries of US banks based in eurozone countries - Merrill Lynch International Bank in Ireland and State Street Bank Luxembourg. However, no US bank subsidiaries are included in the EBA's 2014 stress tests. Zions Bancorp was the only bank to have its plan rejected for failing to meet the 5% minimum Tier 1 common capital ratio standard in the two-year severely adverse scenario. Zions Bancorp was the only bank to have its plan rejected for failing to meet the 5% minimum Tier 1 common capital ratio standard in the two-year severely adverse scenario. The Fed cited no qualitative concerns regarding Zions' capital planning process. Interestingly, four banks benefitted from planned capital actions. Stressed capital ratios at UnionBanCal, Zions, Santander and M&T Bank increased from the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test results revealed last Thursday. Capital actions included in this second review would typically involve increasing dividends or share repurchases, so the stressed ratios under CCAR are usually lower. These four banks are likely to have included some form of capital raising in their plans, possibly capital injections from their parent, or lower-than-planned shared repurchases. 