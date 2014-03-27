(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 27 (Fitch) This year's Comprehensive Capital
Analysis and Review
(CCAR) process for the largest US financial institutions once
again highlights
qualitative factors as prime determinants of the review,
according to Fitch
Ratings. This is particularly important as improved earnings and
a higher
capital starting point has made it less likely that institutions
will fail to
meet hypothetical post-stress capital requirements.
All but one firm met the 5% projected capital threshold, which
is consistent
with Fitch's view of the strong improvement in bank
capitalisation since the
crisis. However, the capital plans of four banks were rejected
because of
qualitative concerns on the stress testing process and corporate
governance.
Citigroup, HSBC North America Holdings, RBS Citizens Financial
Group and
Santander Holdings USA will be required to resubmit capital
plans after these
internal control and risk management shortcomings are addressed,
even though
projected Tier 1 common ratios ranged from 6.5% to 9.0% - well
above the 5%
minimum under CCAR.
The Fed appears to be focusing on process-related factors while
continually
raising the bar for the largest and most complex banks. This can
be seen as a
positive development for creditors given that a greater
proportion of earnings
will need to be retained as a capital buffer rather than paid
out to
shareholders. The rejection of Citigroup's capital plan at least
partly reflects
this heightened supervisory expectation. There were deficiencies
in the bank's
ability to project stress test results and develop internal
stress test
scenarios.
However, the Fed recognized the considerable progress made by
the firm in
general risk management and controls. Citigroup's enhanced risk
management
framework was a factor in our recent one-notch upgrade of its VR
to 'a',
together with its improving risk profile and very solid capital
and liquidity.
We believe Citigroup will address promptly the concerns raised
by the Fed in
this CCAR round and will discuss plans to improve the stress
testing process and
governance. We do not anticipate any findings material to our
ratings but should
anything emerge we would take rating action.
Foreign-Owned Banks
The rejection of capital plans for three foreign-owned banks
highlights the
challenges for newcomers to the process to develop appropriate
internal controls
and risk management processes in their US subsidiaries to
conform to CCAR
requirements. These come in addition to global standards
required by the
parents' regulators. The foreign-owned firms were new to CCAR in
2014, which
together with the Fed not being the groups' lead regulator makes
it unsurprising
that the deficiencies appear broader for this group.
HSBC North America Holdings and RBS Citizens were found to have
significant
deficiencies, including inadequate governance and weak internal
controls around
their capital planning processes. Santander Holdings USA was
found to have
widespread and significant deficiencies, including governance,
internal
controls, risk-management and management information.
These findings should send a further message to the
European-based global
trading and universal banks that are in the process of
establishing intermediate
holding companies for US operations under Dodd Frank. The Fed
may not give a
clear pass the first time it inspects the internal control and
risk management
framework of any entity, whatever their capital allocation.
Given that the CCAR
will determine the level of permitted capital upstreaming to the
parent, it is
important for these banks to consider carefully at this stage
where business is
booked and the amount of capital that will be needed to support
those
businesses. Restructuring among legal entities within the
groups, therefore,
seems inevitable.
Across the Atlantic, the ECB's comprehensive assessment includes
its own
group-wide capital stresses and risk-weighted assets evaluations
on the
European-based banks, and also includes two large European
subsidiaries of US
banks based in eurozone countries - Merrill Lynch International
Bank in Ireland
and State Street Bank Luxembourg. However, no US bank
subsidiaries are included
in the EBA's 2014 stress tests.
Zions Bancorp was the only bank to have its plan rejected for
failing to meet
the 5% minimum Tier 1 common capital ratio standard in the
two-year severely
adverse scenario. The Fed cited no qualitative concerns
regarding Zions' capital
planning process.
Interestingly, four banks benefitted from planned capital
actions. Stressed
capital ratios at UnionBanCal, Zions, Santander and M&T Bank
increased from the
Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test results revealed last Thursday.
Capital actions
included in this second review would typically involve
increasing dividends or
share repurchases, so the stressed ratios under CCAR are usually
lower. These
four banks are likely to have included some form of capital
raising in their
plans, possibly capital injections from their parent, or
lower-than-planned
shared repurchases.
