(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) The quietest US Atlantic hurricane
season in decades
will lead to a low double-digit fall in related catastrophe
reinsurance pricing
in the key 2014 renewals, Fitch Ratings says. Industry earnings
in 2013 will be
boosted by lower catastrophe payouts, but much of the extra
profit is likely to
be returned to investors through dividends and share buybacks,
rather than being
used to further bolster capital.
The Atlantic hurricane season ended on 30th November without the
formation of a
single major hurricane and with the fewest named hurricanes
since 1982. This
will maintain the pressure on US excess of loss catastrophe
pricing, which has
already weakened in part due to surplus capacity from the growth
of catastrophe
bonds and other reinsurance alternatives.
A low double-digit price drop in the January renewal would be in
line with the
declines reported at the mid-year 2013 renewals. We also expect
to see more
favourable terms and conditions for reinsurance buyers,
including larger limits,
multi-year agreements and better terms on the reinstatement of
cover.
Other regions have been harder hit by natural catastrophes in
2013, including
wind storms and flooding in Europe, Canada and Australia. Prices
in affected
reinsurance lines are likely to rise, while in unaffected
international
catastrophe reinsurance lines these losses should limit price
softening to a
single-digit drop. We expect reinsurers to maintain underwriting
discipline in
2014 and not look to increase capacity much further on
catastrophe exposed
programmes either in the US or internationally.
Lower catastrophe losses will result in improved operating
results in 2013 for
most reinsurers. However, capital levels are already strong and
limited demand
means there are likely to be few opportunities to use new
capital to generate
additional business. This means reinsurers are likely to
increase the amount of
capital they return to shareholders in the near term.
