(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) The doubling of the Swiss
countercyclical capital
buffer (CCB) for banksâ€™ domestic mortgages to 2% will help
ease the risks for
banks from rising house prices, Fitch Ratings says. It should
help to cool the
property market and avoid a housing bubble. An overheated
housing market could
put pressure on the credit profiles of banks and, if they were
to suffer
material losses, on the sovereign credit profile.
The additional capital requirement for mortgages that has to be
met by end-June
should not have a major impact on overall capital for the banks
we rate. They
already hold high levels of capital, exceeding the minimum
â€œSwiss finishâ€�
standards. Regional cantonal banks and co-operative banks are
likely to be more
affected than large international banks such as UBS and Credit
Suisse. Their
domestic focus means that residential mortgages typically
account for around
two-thirds of their assets. The large banks have greater
diversification and
benefit from lower risk-weightings on domestic mortgages under
the model-based
approach.
A larger capital cushion for unexpected losses will help offset
the build-up of
credit risks at banks from a mortgage market growing more
quickly than GDP.
Mortgage loans increased by 4.4% on an annualised basis in the
first nine months
of 2013 compared with a 1.9% rise in annual economic output,
according to the
Swiss National Bank (SNB).
The bank regulator, FINMA, has taken several measures to reduce
risks in
mortgage lending since mid-2012. Borrowers are required to pay
10% of the
property value in cash and mortgages must amortise to two-thirds
of collateral
value within 20 years. Mortgages above 80% of the property value
are assigned a
100% risk-weight.
It is possible that risk-weights could be increased further for
the two large
banks. The SNB is currently supporting FINMA in reviewing the
differences
between risk-weights based on banksâ€™ internal models and those
based on the
standard approach used by domestic and regional banks.
FINMAâ€™s actions and the CCB appear to have helped reduced
house price growth.
More onerous capital and underwriting standards for mortgages
may have led banks
to constrain supply, refocus on other loans and raise prices,
which would have
dampened demand. The increases in price indices slowed for both
single family
homes and owner-occupied apartments in 2Q13 and 3Q13. However,
at 5% yoy and
3.2% yoy in 3Q13 respectively, they still outpaced headline
inflation, which was
almost non-existent.
Overheating of the housing market is still a risk, despite
prices moderating.
But the higher CCB should help. Strong net immigration and
robust income growth
have been the main drivers of demand for housing, especially in
the major city
centres. Swiss householdsâ€™ strong net wealth, with substantial
financial asset
holdings offsetting the increase in mortgage borrowing, will
help offset risks
if house prices correct sharply.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
