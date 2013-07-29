GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks down with dollar, bond yields ahead of Trump speech
July 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has raised its 2013 U.S. oil and natural gas price deck, as discussed in a special report.
Fitch's updated 2013 base case West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is $95/bbl and the long-term base case price has been raised to $75/bbl. 2013 stress case WTI was raised to $80.00/bbl, while long-term stress case prices remain unchanged at $50.00/bbl.
Current oil prices remain well above Fitch's long-term base case expectations. While prices could rise further, Fitch believes that risks to oil prices on the downside remain significant, given still-weak demand and shale-driven gains in supply.
Fitch has raised its 2013 U.S. natural gas price deck to $3.75/thousand cubic feet (mcf), while holding long-term prices unchanged at $4.50/mcf. This reflects a moderate improvement in prompt natural gas market conditions caused by the combination of increased demand and a leveling of gas production. Fitch notes that forward prices remain weak due to the oversupply from shale gas production and a lack of visibility on major new sources of demand until 2016-2018.
The full report 'Updating Fitch's Oil and Gas Price Deck' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
