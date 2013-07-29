July 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has raised its 2013 U.S. oil and natural gas price deck, as discussed in a special report.

Fitch's updated 2013 base case West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is $95/bbl and the long-term base case price has been raised to $75/bbl. 2013 stress case WTI was raised to $80.00/bbl, while long-term stress case prices remain unchanged at $50.00/bbl.

Current oil prices remain well above Fitch's long-term base case expectations. While prices could rise further, Fitch believes that risks to oil prices on the downside remain significant, given still-weak demand and shale-driven gains in supply.

Fitch has raised its 2013 U.S. natural gas price deck to $3.75/thousand cubic feet (mcf), while holding long-term prices unchanged at $4.50/mcf. This reflects a moderate improvement in prompt natural gas market conditions caused by the combination of increased demand and a leveling of gas production. Fitch notes that forward prices remain weak due to the oversupply from shale gas production and a lack of visibility on major new sources of demand until 2016-2018.

