(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) The Central Bank of Russia's (CBR)
recent sharp rate
rise will increase the challenges facing Russian local and
regional governments
(LRGs) in 2015, Fitch Ratings says. We expect most regions to
cut their
expenditure to meet most or all of the reduction in revenues. A
handful of
regions may, however, face downgrades if they are unable to
maintain the
previous balance of income and costs.
The increase in the CBR's key rate to 17% from 10.5% will deepen
the severity of
the recession in Russia, reducing LRG revenues from corporate
income tax (CIT).
The rate increase will also raise borrowing costs as LRGs
refinance their
liabilities. Their borrowings are not large compared with
international peers,
but for most issuers, debt tends to mature within three years,
so that the
effect of higher interest rates will be felt rapidly.
To assess the potential impact of falling GDP and higher
borrowing costs, we
simulated the impact of a 10% decline in CIT and a doubling of
interest expenses
relative to our base case assumptions for 2015. Forecast
receipts from personal
income tax (PIT) are unchanged in the simulation and current
transfers from the
federal government increase by 10%, reflecting our view that the
federal
government will continue to provide LRGs with funding support.
Under this scenario, 31 out of 47 Fitch-rated Russian LRGs
record negative
current balances in 2015, up from with nine under our base case.
The aggregate
ratio of direct risk to current revenue increases to 58%, from
44%.
Lower-rated LRGs are generally more exposed. 'B+', 'BB-', and
'BB' issuers
generally pay interest amounting to over 4% of operating revenue
under the
simulation, and in several cases the ratio is considerably
higher. As a result,
most 'B+' and 'BB-' issuers report a negative operating balance,
as do around
half of 'BB' issuers. The ratio tends to be much lower for 'BB+'
and
investment-grade issuers (notable exceptions are Krasnoyarsk
region (BB+/Stable)
and the investment-grade rated Khanty-Mansyisk autonomous
region).
Borrowing costs were already rising following EU and US
financial sanctions, and
we expect them to remain above 20% in 1Q15. Russian LRGs have
shown their
ability to control expenditure in the past, and the fall in the
value of the
rouble may support revenues in export-orientated regions.
But overall, the CBR's rate rise will amplify the fall in tax
revenue and
increase the challenges in controlling operating expenditure,
which have already
placed a strain on certain Russian LRGs' ratings.
Our next scheduled reviews of Russian LRGs will follow the
planned calendar for
2015. Ratings of investment-grade LRGs could also be affected
the scheduled
review of Russia's sovereign rating ('BBB'/Negative) in January.
