(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 05 (Fitch) The Federal Reserve's Nov. 1
disclosure of key
economic assumptions to be used in framing the upcoming round of
U.S. bank
stress tests reflects the heightened importance of interest rate
shock scenarios
for both regulators and banks, according to Fitch.
The Fed has laid out three hypothetical scenarios for both
supervisory and
bank-run stress tests in connection with the annual
Comprehensive Capital
Analysis and Review (CCAR) process, required under the
Dodd-Frank Act, to be
completed in first-quarter 2014.
A rapid rise in long-term interest rates and a significant
steepening of the
yield curve are the key assumptions in the Fed's adverse
scenario, with 10-year
Treasury note yields rising to 5.75% by year-end 2014. A
curve-steepening move
of this type, with short-term rates remaining near zero, would
represent a more
draconian scenario than the actual mid-2013 rate shock, when
10-year Treasury
yields moved higher by approximately 150 bps between May and
September.
The nature of the interest rate shock built into the 2014 CCAR
assumptions
likely represents a more plausible scenario than the 2013
adverse case, in which
a sudden rise in the inflation rate was assumed to push up both
short-term and
long-term rates globally, keeping the yield curve relatively
flat.
Each of the Fed's CCAR scenarios includes 28 economic variables,
capturing
hypothetical changes in interest rates, asset prices and
economic growth in the
U.S., Europe, Japan and developing Asia. But we see the interest
rate risk
component as particularly important in the next supervisory
review, given the
risk that a tapering of Fed bond purchases over the next year
could again push
long-term rates significantly higher in a short period of time.
As we saw in the second and third quarters, a rapid rise in
long-term rates can
drive a quick swing in the balance of unrealized gains and
losses in U.S. bank
securities portfolios.
Fitch observed that when the 10-year yield rose by approximately
150 bps during
the second and third quarters, unrealized gains dropped to
negative $10.5
billion from over $30 billion for the large banks. That value
has since
recovered to approximately $8 billion, but illustrates the
sensitivity of
investment securities' values to rising interest rates, and the
potential impact
on Basel III and tangible capital levels.
The publicly disclosed "severely adverse" scenario defined by
the Fed will
reflect the impact of a sharp global economic slowdown, with a
severe recession
in the U.S. pushing the unemployment rate above 11% by mid-2015.
In such a
scenario, interest rate risk would likely take a backseat to
severe
asset-quality weakness as a potential driver of bank stress.
For additional insights into the impact of rising rates on U.S.
banks, see the
Fitch special report "U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risk (What
Happens When Rates
Rise)" dated June 18, 2013, at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
here
