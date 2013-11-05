(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 05 (Fitch) The Federal Reserve's Nov. 1 disclosure of key economic assumptions to be used in framing the upcoming round of U.S. bank stress tests reflects the heightened importance of interest rate shock scenarios for both regulators and banks, according to Fitch. The Fed has laid out three hypothetical scenarios for both supervisory and bank-run stress tests in connection with the annual Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) process, required under the Dodd-Frank Act, to be completed in first-quarter 2014. A rapid rise in long-term interest rates and a significant steepening of the yield curve are the key assumptions in the Fed's adverse scenario, with 10-year Treasury note yields rising to 5.75% by year-end 2014. A curve-steepening move of this type, with short-term rates remaining near zero, would represent a more draconian scenario than the actual mid-2013 rate shock, when 10-year Treasury yields moved higher by approximately 150 bps between May and September. The nature of the interest rate shock built into the 2014 CCAR assumptions likely represents a more plausible scenario than the 2013 adverse case, in which a sudden rise in the inflation rate was assumed to push up both short-term and long-term rates globally, keeping the yield curve relatively flat. Each of the Fed's CCAR scenarios includes 28 economic variables, capturing hypothetical changes in interest rates, asset prices and economic growth in the U.S., Europe, Japan and developing Asia. But we see the interest rate risk component as particularly important in the next supervisory review, given the risk that a tapering of Fed bond purchases over the next year could again push long-term rates significantly higher in a short period of time. As we saw in the second and third quarters, a rapid rise in long-term rates can drive a quick swing in the balance of unrealized gains and losses in U.S. bank securities portfolios. Fitch observed that when the 10-year yield rose by approximately 150 bps during the second and third quarters, unrealized gains dropped to negative $10.5 billion from over $30 billion for the large banks. That value has since recovered to approximately $8 billion, but illustrates the sensitivity of investment securities' values to rising interest rates, and the potential impact on Basel III and tangible capital levels. The publicly disclosed "severely adverse" scenario defined by the Fed will reflect the impact of a sharp global economic slowdown, with a severe recession in the U.S. pushing the unemployment rate above 11% by mid-2015. In such a scenario, interest rate risk would likely take a backseat to severe asset-quality weakness as a potential driver of bank stress. For additional insights into the impact of rising rates on U.S. banks, see the Fitch special report "U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risk (What Happens When Rates Rise)" dated June 18, 2013, at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Bain Rumohr, CFA Associate Director Financial Institutions +1 312 368-3153 Julie Solar Senior Director Financial Institutions +1 312 368-5472 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 312 368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.