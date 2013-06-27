(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BEIJING/PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
rated Chinese money
market funds (MMFs) have so far weathered the tight liquidity
conditions in
China's financial sector. This reflects the high liquidity and
shorter maturity
profiles of these MMFs relative to the broader MMF universe in
China. Fitch
rates four MMFs in China 'AAAmmf(chn)' applying its national
scale criteria for
MMFs in less developed economies , totalling CNY30.7bn of assets
as of 25 June.
Volatile interbank market conditions and tight liquidity have
exerted pressure
on the mark-to-market net asset value (NAV) of many Chinese MMFs
which are, by
their nature, heavily exposed to interbank markets and short
term bond markets.
The overnight Shanghai interbank offered rate (SHIBOR), an
average of the rate
at which large banks lend between them, rose to 5.5% on June 25
2013from 3.0% on
20 May 2013, down from a high of 13.4% on 20 June. Fitch
understands that
certain unrated MMFs in China have experienced material
mark-to-market declines
in their NAVs and at least one unrated MMF has halted
redemptions.
At this time, the four Fitch-rated Chinese MMFs' liquidity,
credit profiles and
NAVs are consistent with the assigned rating and any deviations
in NAV from par
are well within the 50 bps allowed by regulation. This reflects
the funds more
conservative portfolio guidelines relative to the industry
overall and the
regulatory minimum.
Rated funds limit the average maturity to reset of their
portfolios to 75 days
or less, as per Fitch's 'AAAmmf(chn)' rating guidelines, against
a maximum of
180 days under Chinese regulation. Furthermore, the exposure to
assets maturing
in seven days or less ranged from 39% to 100% in Fitch rated
funds as of 25 June
2013. Besides, investments are restricted to stock-exchange
listed repos,
sovereign and policy banks instruments, deposits with five state
banks and
selected corporate papers that meet Fitch's criteria of a
foreign currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of at least 'A-'. Exposure to
interbank repo is
expected to be kept at a low level with counterparties limited
to the five state
banks only. Rated funds also don't employ leverage.
Conditions in the money markets have stabilized recently.
Nonetheless, current
liquidity conditions remain tight and, therefore, rated money
market funds are
keeping their portfolios shorter-dated and maintaining high
levels of liquidity
to meet potential redemptions without being forced to sell
assets into a less
liquid market. Redemption pressure, thus far, has not been
abnormally high for
these funds.
While rated MMFs have weathered conditions so far, they continue
to face
challenging conditions and need to maintain ample liquidity
against unexpected
redemptions to avoid selling assets and crystalizing losses.
Notably, there is
risk of heightened redemption activity as we approach quarter
ends. Fitch is in
close contact with the funds' managers and is closely monitoring
redemption
activity and NAVs. Fitch will continue to assess the funds'
ability to offer
capital preservation and timely liquidity as described in its
National Scale
Money Market Fund rating criteria. An inability to maintain
extremely high
liquidity and/or a material impairment of a fund's NAV would
likely trigger a
rating action by Fitch.
Fitch rates the following Chinese money market funds :
China International Fund Management Money Market Fund (CIFM)
rated 'AAAmmf
(chn)'
Gao Hua Sheng Yu Money Market Collective Investment Scheme
rated 'AAAmmf (chn)'
Harvest Prime Liquidity Money Market Fund rated 'AAAmmf (chn)'
HFT Liquid Money Market Fund rated 'AAAmmf (chn)'
