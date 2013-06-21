(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned two Platinum Trusts pass-through certificates (PTCs) final ratings. They are as follows:

Platinum Trust February 2013 Tranche II, INR3,097m Series A PTCs due June 2017: 'BBB-sf'; Stable Outlook

Platinum Trust March 2013 INR1,793m Series A PTCs due August 2017: 'BBB-sf'; Stable Outlook

The transactions are static securitisation of commercial vehicles loans denominated in Indian rupee (INR) originated by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (CIFCL) which is also the servicer.

Key Rating Drivers

The ratings are based on credit enhancement (CE) of 9.3% of the initial principal balance for both transactions, the origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise of CIFCL, as well as the legal and financial structure of the transactions. The ratings address timely payment of interest and principal in accordance with the payout schedule in the transaction documents.

The CE for both transactions is in the form of fixed deposits held with Canara Bank and IDBI Bank Ltd. (both rated BBB-/Stable/F3) in the name of the originator with a lien marked in favor of the trustee.

Rating Sensitivities

Fitch assessed the base case default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery and prepayment rate based on the originator's historical data. These factors, together with the portfolio's weighted average yield, were stressed in Fitch's ABS cashflow model to assess whether the transaction CE level was sufficient for the current rating level.

Fitch also assessed the commingling risk of the servicer and liquidity sufficiency for timely payment of PTCs. The transactions are not exposed to interest rate or foreign currency risks since both the assets and the PTCs are fixed-rate and are denominated in INR. A single notch downgrade the PTCs to 'BB+sf' would require an increase in the base-case default rate by 30%, while keeping other risk factors constant.

The collateral pool assigned to Platinum Trust February 2013 - Tranche II at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR3.1bn and consisted of 8,335 loans as of 31 January 2013, while the collateral pool of Platinum Trust March 2013 had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR 1.8bn and 4,455 loans as of 28 February 2013.

The tranche thickness percentage (TT%), defined as the ratio of the issue size of the PTCs to the initial collateral pool balance, is 100% for both transactions. The tranche thickness loss multiple, which is calculated as the TT% divided by Fitch's base case loss expectation, is 96x for Platinum Trust February 2013 - Tranche II and 97x for Platinum Trust March 2013.