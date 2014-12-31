(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Abbey
National North
America LLC's US CP programme a Short-term 'F1' rating. The
programme and the
notes issued under the programme are unconditionally guaranteed
by Santander UK
(rated A/Outlook Stable/F1).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - CP RATINGS
The programme rating reflects the unconditional guarantee given
by Santander UK
to the CP programme and is in line with the bank's Short-term
Issuer Default
Rating. The Short-term IDR is driven by the bank's standalone
strength, as
assessed by its Viability Rating (VR), which in turn is
underpinned by its
conservative risk appetite, strong market franchise, improving
business
diversification, healthy asset quality and sound liquidity and
capitalisation.
It also reflects the bank's moderate profitability and limited
geographic
diversification, given its focus on the UK.
For further details on the key rating drivers behind Santander
UK's ratings, see
Fitch Affirms Santander UK's IDR at 'A' dated 24 July 2014,
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVIES - CP RATINGS
The CP programme rating is sensitive to a change in the
Short-term IDR of
Santander UK.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
LondonE14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+33 20 3530 1012
Committee Chairperson
Maria Jose Lockerbie
Managing Director
+ 44 20 3530 1083
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria ' Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014, is available at wwww.fitchratings.com
