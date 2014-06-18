(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Access Bank's
(Access;
B/Stable) USD400m subordinated debt (Tier 2 notes) a final
rating of 'B-' and
Recovery Rating of 'RR6'. The notes, issued directly through the
bank, have a
coupon set at 9.25% and mature on June 24, 2021 with a five-year
call option.
The notes are part of the bank's USD1bn GMTN programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are subordinated, but there is no contractual
non-viability loss
absorption such as coupon flexibility, principal loss absorption
or equity
conversion features. They qualify as Tier 2 regulatory capital
under current
Central Bank of Nigeria regulations. Fitch has rated the notes
one notch below
Access's Viability Rating (VR) of 'b' to reflect below average
loss severity for
subordinated debt, relative to senior debt. No additional
notches for
non-performance risk have been applied.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' rating is sensitive to a change in Access's VR. In
addition, the
notching of the rating against the bank's VR could also
potentially widen if
Fitch believed that the recoveries available to the subordinated
noteholders
would be lower than currently assumed.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Parkinson
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1420
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1003,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014, 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions'
dated 24 September
2013, 'Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings dated 28
June 2013 and
'Assessing and Rating Banks Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
dated 31 January
2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
