(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank's
(ADCB) USD300m 3.125% subordinated notes due May 2023 a final
rating of 'A' and
CHF150m 1.875% subordinated notes due June 2023 a final rating
of 'A '. The
notes will be issued under ADCB's USD7.5bn Global Medium Term
Note Programme
dated 18 February 2013.
The notes, issued by ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited, and
guaranteed on a
subordinated basis by ADCB, have a 10-year maturity non-callable
for 5 years.
The subordinated notes have no coupon flexibility and no
contractual 'point of
non-viability' loss absorption features. The issue documentation
includes
neither substitution/variation language nor any references to
the potential
implementation of statutory bail-in laws in the UAE. They
qualify as lower Tier
2 regulatory capital (Basel II) under current Central Bank of
UAE (CBUAE)
regulations, but are not expected to be Basel III compliant.
They will be
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by ADCB on a
subordinated basis.
According to the draft transaction documents, Fitch understands
that the issuer
has the option to redeem the subordinated notes -subject to
prior CBUAE
approval- in full if these are no longer recognised as
regulatory Tier 2 capital
such as in the case of a change in applicable CBUAE regulations.
Rating Rationale - Subordinated Notes
Fitch has rated the subordinated notes one notch below ADCB's
IDR (of 'A+'),
rather than the typical notching from the Viability Rating (VR),
as allowed in
Fitch's criteria for 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities' for issuers in highly supportive jurisdictions, such
as the UAE. The
notching down from the IDR reflects Fitch's view that sovereign
support is
likely to extend to subordinated debt instruments as well as
senior obligations,
if needed.
Fitch has notched the subordinated notes down once from the IDR
to reflect
above-average loss severity relative to senior debt. As the
notes do not have
any going concern loss absorption (e.g. interest deferral)
features, no
additional notches for incremental non-performance risk have
been applied.
ADCB's Long-term IDR is driven by the extremely high probability
of support from
the Abu Dhabi and UAE federal authorities, reflecting the bank's
systemic
importance, a strong track-record of support by the local
authorities and the
bank's high degree of government ownership (the Abu Dhabi
government indirectly
holds a 62% stake).
Rating Sensitivities - Subordinated Notes
The subordinated notes are sensitive to a change in ADCB's IDR.
They are also
particularly vulnerable to anything that might cause Fitch to
change its
assumption that extraordinary sovereign support will extend to
subordinated
debt. In such an event, the anchor rating for notching purposes
would become the
bank's VR, rather than its IDR. At the bank's current VR of
'bb+', this would
trigger a multiple-notch downgrade of the notes to a
non-investment grade level.
In that regard, although the subordinated notes are not expected
to be Basel III
compliant, Fitch recognises that Basel III is likely to be
implemented in the
UAE during the term of the notes. In such an event, Fitch's base
case is that
the notes would be called. If, however, the notes are
subsequently subject to
some form of statutory loss absorption, e.g. 'bail-in' in a
resolution regime,
and the issuer does not/cannot redeem the notes under the
'Regulatory Redemption
Event' clause, then the notes would be likely to suffer such a
multiple-notch
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities',
dated 5 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.