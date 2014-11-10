(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
assigned the
following ratings to the Variable Rate Demand Preferred Shares
(VRDP Shares) and
MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (MTP Shares) issued by Nuveen New
Jersey Dividend
Advantage Municipal Fund (NXJ).
Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NXJ)
--$45,000,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 1, final mandatory
redemption on Aug. 3,
2043, affirmed at 'AAA/F1+'. The liquidity provider is The
Toronto-Dominion Bank
(TD Bank, 'AA-/F1+');
--$144,300,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 2, final mandatory
redemption on April 1,
2043, rated 'AAA/F1+'. The liquidity provider is Royal Bank of
Canada (RBC,
'AA/F1+');
--$88,600,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 3, final mandatory
redemption on April 1,
2043, rated 'AAA/F1+'. The liquidity provider is Royal Bank of
Canada (RBC,
'AA/F1+');
--$35,050,000 of MTP Shares, 2.00% Series 2015, term redemption
on Nov. 1, 2015,
rated 'AAA'.
NXJ is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC (NFA) and subadvised
by Nuveen Asset
Management, LLC (NAM). The rating actions are taken in
connection with the fund
reorganization described below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The short-term ratings of the VRDP Shares of NXJ primarily
reflect:
--The credit strength of the VRDP Shares' liquidity provider TD
Bank ('AA-/F1+')
for the Series 1 and RBC ('AA/F1+) for both the Series 2 and
Series 3 VRDP
Shares noted above;
--The terms and conditions of the VRDP Shares purchase
agreements.
The 'AAA' long-term ratings of the VRDP and MTP Shares primarily
reflect:
--Sufficient asset coverage provided to the preferred shares as
calculated per
NXJ's over-collateralization (OC) tests;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging
provisions in
the event of asset coverage declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern NXJ's
operations;
--Both the short- and long-term ratings also reflect the
capabilities of NFA as
investment advisor and NAM as subadvisor.
FUND REORGANIZATION
Nuveen Investments, Inc. (Nuveen) announced the closing of a
fund reorganization
on Nov. 10, 2014 whereby target funds Nuveen New Jersey
Investment Quality
Municipal Fund, Inc. (NQJ), Nuveen New Jersey Premium Income
Municipal Fund,
Inc. (NNJ) and Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal
Fund 2 (NUJ) were
each reorganized into NXJ. As a result of the reorganization,
substantially all
the assets and liabilities of NQJ, NNJ, and NUJ have become
assets and
liabilities of NXJ. The reorganization has been approved, as
applicable, by the
common and preferred shareholders of the acquiring and target
funds.
Upon the closing of the reorganization, holders of the VRDP
Shares of target
funds NQJ and NNJ that were previously rated 'AAA/F1+' by Fitch
received, for
each VRDP share held immediately prior to the reorganization,
one share of a new
series of NXJ VRDP Shares having substantially the same terms.
Also upon the closing of the reorganization, holders of the MTP
Shares of target
fund NUJ that were previously rated 'AAA' by Fitch received, for
each MTP share
held immediately prior to the reorganization, one share of a new
series of NXJ
MTP Shares having substantially the same terms. Fitch now marks
the VRDP and MTP
Shares of NQJ, NNJ, and NUJ as Paid in Full.
FUND PROFILES
NXJ is a closed-end management investment company regulated by
the Investment
Company Act of 1940. NXJ invests in municipal securities that
are exempt from
regular federal and New Jersey income taxes. The fund may invest
up to 20% of
assets in below investment grade and or unrated securities.
FUND LEVERAGE
As of Sept. 30, 2014, NXJ had approximately $1,063 million in
assets including
the impact of the NQJ, NNJ, and NUJ acquisition on a pro forma
consolidated
basis. Total leverage on a pro forma consolidated basis
consisted of
approximately $277.9 million of VRDP Shares, $35.1 million of
MTP Shares, and
$97.6 million of tender option bond obligations.
ASSET COVERAGE
As of Sept. 30, 2014, asset coverage for the total outstanding
preferred shares
on a post-reorganization pro forma consolidated basis for NXJ,
as calculated in
accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, was in
excess of the minimum
asset coverage of 225% required by the governing documents for
the MTP and VRDP
Shares, as applicable.
As of Sept. 30, 2014, the effective leverage ratio for NXJ, on a
post-reorganization pro forma consolidated basis, was 38.6%.
This effective
leverage ratio is below the 45% maximum effective leverage ratio
allowed by the
governing documents of the VRDP Shares and the 50% maximum
effective leverage
ratio allowed by the governing documents of the MTP Shares.
STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Compliance with the asset coverage and effective leverage ratio
thresholds is
tested periodically. A breach of the asset coverage threshold
requires NXJ to
redeem sufficient MTP or VRDP Shares to restore compliance. For
the MTP Shares,
an effective leverage ratio breach requires NXJ to redeem a
sufficient number of
preferred shares or reduce the amount of tender option bonds
(TOBs) in order to
restore compliance.
For the VRDP Shares of each series, a breach of the effective
leverage ratio is
a breach of the fee agreement with liquidity provider, and, at
the option of the
liquidity provider, may result in mandatory tender of VRDP
Shares of the
applicable series for remarketing (see VRDP Purchase Obligation
section below
for additional details). However, in the event of a breach,
Fitch expects NXJ to
take actions similar to those discussed in the paragraph
directly above in order
to restore compliance.
Fitch notes that the VRDP and MTP Shares are pari-passu.
Therefore MTP investors
would benefit from the lower maximum effective leverage ratio on
the VRDP Shares
in the event of any deleveraging to restore compliance with the
45% maximum
effective leverage ratio allowed by the governing documents of
the VRDP Shares.
For the asset coverage and effective leverage ratio tests, the
total market
value exposure periods (i.e. the pre-specified time period
allotted for
valuation, cure and redemption in the event of a breach) are
within the 60
business day guidelines provided in Fitch's criteria.
VRDP PURCHASE OBLIGATION
The short-term rating assigned to the VRDP Shares is directly
linked to the
short-term creditworthiness of the applicable liquidity
provider. The VRDP
Shares of each series are supported by a purchase agreement to
ensure full and
timely repayment of all tendered VRDP Shares of the applicable
series plus any
accumulated and unpaid dividends. The purchase agreement is
unconditional and
irrevocable.
The VRDP purchase agreement requires the liquidity provider to
purchase all VRDP
Shares of the applicable series tendered for sale that were not
successfully
remarketed. The liquidity provider must also purchase all
outstanding VRDP
Shares of the applicable series if the fund has not obtained an
alternate
purchase agreement prior to the termination of the purchase
agreement being
replaced or following the downgrade of the liquidity provider's
rating below
'F2' (or equivalent).
The role of the liquidity provider under the fee agreement
relating to the
purchase obligation has a scheduled termination date. Subsequent
to the
scheduled termination date, the fee agreement can be extended
with the existing
liquidity provider, or a new liquidity provider may be selected.
Any future
changes to the terms of the fee agreements or any prospective
replacement that
weakens the structural protections discussed above may have
negative rating
implications.
STRESS TESTS
Fitch performed various stress tests on the fund to assess the
strength of the
structural protections available to the VRDP and MTP Shares
compared to the
rating stresses outlined in Fitch's closed-end fund rating
criteria. These tests
included determining various 'worst case' scenarios where NXJ's
leverage and
portfolio composition migrated to the outer limits of its
operating and
investment guidelines.
Only under remote circumstances, such as increasing NXJ's issuer
concentration,
while simultaneously migrating the portfolios to a mix of 80%
'BBB', 10+ years
to maturity bonds and 20% high yield bonds, did the asset
coverage available to
the VRDP and MTP Shares fall below the 'AAA' long-term rating
level, and instead
passed at an 'AA' long-term rating level.
Given the highly unlikely nature of the stress scenarios, and
the minimal rating
impact, Fitch views NXJ's permitted investments, municipal
issuer
diversification framework and mandatory deleveraging mechanisms
as consistent
with an 'AAA' long-term rating.
Short-term ratings assigned to the remarketable VRDP Shares were
not subject to
the above stress tests as these are linked directly to the short
term rating of
the liquidity provider.
THE FUND ADVISOR
The investment advisor for NXJ is NFA, a subsidiary of Nuveen.
NFA is
responsible for NXJ's overall investment strategies and their
implementation.
The sub-advisor, NAM, is a subsidiary of NFA that oversees the
day-to-day
operations of NXJ. Nuveen and its affiliates had nearly $231
billion of assets
under management as of June 30, 2014.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
The ratings assigned to the preferred shares may be sensitive to
material
changes in the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality or
market risk of
NXJ, as described above. A material adverse deviation from Fitch
guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause ratings to be lowered by
Fitch.
Certain terms relevant to key VRDP structural protections,
including minimum
asset coverage and the effective leverage ratio are set forth in
the fee
agreement relating to the purchase agreement and are renewed on
a periodic
basis. Any future changes to these terms that weaken the
structural protections
may have negative rating implications.
The short-term rating assigned to the VRDP Shares of each series
may also be
sensitive to changes in the financial condition of the liquidity
providers. A
downgrade of a liquidity provider to 'F2' would result in a
downgrade of the
short-term ratings of the applicable VRDP Shares to 'F2,' absent
other
mitigants. A downgrade below 'F2', on the other hand, would not
necessarily
result in a downgrade of the short-term rating of the applicable
VRDP Shares,
given the features in the transactions that would result in a
mandatory tender
of the VRDP Shares for remarketing, or purchase by the liquidity
provider in the
event of a failed remarketing.
NXJ has the ability to assume economic leverage through
derivative transactions
which may not be captured by the minimum asset coverage test or
effective
leverage ratio. NXJ does not currently engage in derivative
activities and does
not envision engaging in material amounts of such activity in
the future. In
fact, such activity is limited by NXJ's investment guidelines
and could run
counter to its investment objectives of achieving tax-exempt
income. Material
derivative exposure in the future could have potential negative
rating
implications if it adversely affects asset coverage available to
rated preferred
shares.
For additional information about Fitch rating guidelines
applicable to debt and
preferred stock issued by closed-end funds, please review the
criteria
referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
Nuveen Fund Advisors.
