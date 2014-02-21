(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'AAA'
long-term ratings
to two series of Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares
(VMTP Shares)
issued by two separate Nuveen municipal closed-end funds in
connection with the
refinancings described below. Both funds are managed by Nuveen
Fund Advisors,
LLC (NFA) and subadvised by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC (NAM).
Fitch takes the following rating actions on the preferred shares
noted below:
Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund (NTC)
--$106,000,000 of aggregate liquidation preference of VMTP
shares, 1,060 Shares
Series 2017, term redemption on March 1, 2017, rated 'AAA'.
Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund (NNC)
--$125,000,000 of aggregate liquidation preference of VMTP
shares, 1,250 Shares
Series 2017, term redemption on March 1, 2017, rated 'AAA'.
The two funds will use the proceeds of the VMTP share issuances
to fully
refinance outstanding MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (MTP
shares). Fitch expects
the proceeds of the newly issued VMTP shares to be deposited
irrevocably in an
escrow account with the MTP shares redemption agent pending any
required
notification period to the MTP shareholders and accordingly the
issuance of new
VMTP shares will not adversely affect the ratings of the MTP
shares while they
remain outstanding. For each fund, the amount deposited with the
redemption
agent will equal the liquidation preference of the MTP shares
and any accrued
and unpaid dividends. When the notification requirement has
passed, the
outstanding MTP shares are expected to be redeemed using the
escrowed VMTP share
proceeds and then marked paid in full by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' long-term ratings primarily reflect:
--Sufficient asset coverage provided to the VMTP shares as
calculated per the
funds' over-collateralization (OC) tests.
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging
provisions in
the event of asset coverage declines.
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the funds'
operations.
--The capabilities of NFA as investment advisor and NAM as
subadvisor.
ASSET COVERAGE
The funds' asset coverage ratios for the above noted VMTP
shares, as calculated
in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, were in
excess of the
minimum asset coverage threshold of 225% currently set by the
terms of the VMTP
shares.
The funds' governing documents also require the funds to
maintain Effective
Leverage Ratios (the calculation of which includes both
preferred shares and
floating-rate certificates of tender option bonds) below 45% (or
46% if the
increase in the ratio is due exclusively to asset market value
volatility). The
Effective Leverage Ratios of both funds are currently below 45%.
In the event of asset coverage declines, the funds' governing
documents will
require the funds to reduce leverage in order to restore
compliance with the
asset coverage test breaching the required threshold.
STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Compliance with the asset coverage and effective leverage ratio
requirements are
tested daily. Failure to cure an asset coverage breach by the
Asset Coverage
Cure Date results in an Asset Coverage Mandatory Redemption.
Failure to cure an
Effective Leverage Ratio breach by the Effective Leverage Ratio
Cure Date
results in an Effective Leverage Ratio Mandatory Redemption.
In the event of an asset coverage breach, subsequent to the
Asset Coverage Cure
Date each fund shall deposit sufficient funds with the
Redemption and Paying
Agent for the redemption of a sufficient number of Preferred
Shares to restore
asset coverage compliance. The exposure period to market risk
for the preferred
shares in the event of a mandatory redemption due to an asset
coverage breach is
45 days, consistent with Fitch's 60 day criteria guideline.
In the event of an effective leverage ratio breach, subsequent
to the Effective
Leverage Ratio Cure Date each fund shall (a) deposit sufficient
funds with the
Redemption and Paying Agent for the redemption of a sufficient
number of
Preferred Shares to restore effective leverage ratio compliance,
(b)engage in
transactions involving or relating to the floating rate
securities not owned by
the Fund and/or the inverse floating rate securities owned by
the Fund,
including the purchase, sale or retirement of these securities
to restore
effective leverage ratio compliance, or (c) engage in a
combination of these
approaches in order to restore effective leverage ratio
compliance. The exposure
period to market risk for the preferred shares in the event of a
mandatory
redemption due to an effective leverage ratio breach is 41 days,
consistent with
Fitch's 60 day criteria guideline.
STRESS TESTS
Fitch performed various stress tests on the funds to assess the
strength of the
structural protections available to the VMTP shares compared to
the stresses
outlined in Fitch's closed-end fund rating criteria. These tests
included
determining various 'worst case' scenarios where the funds'
leverage and
portfolio composition migrated to the outer limits of the funds'
operating and
investment guidelines.
Only under remote circumstances, such as increasing the funds'
issuer
concentration, while simultaneously migrating the portfolios to
a mix of 80%
long-term 'BBB' bonds and 20% high yield bonds, did the asset
coverage available
to the VMTP Shares fall below the 'AAA' threshold, and instead
passed at a 'AA'
rating level.
Given the highly unlikely nature of the stress scenarios, and
the minimal rating
impact, Fitch views the funds' permitted investments, municipal
issuer
diversification framework and mandatory deleveraging mechanisms
as consistent
with an 'AAA' rating.
THE FUNDS
The funds are closed-end management investment companies
regulated by the
Investment Company Act of 1940. The funds currently invest
primarily in
investment grade quality municipal bonds.
NFA, a subsidiary of Nuveen Investments, is the funds'
investment advisor,
responsible for the funds' overall investment strategies and
their
implementation. NAM is a subsidiary of NFA and oversees the
day-to-day
operations of the funds. Nuveen Investments and its affiliates
had approximately
$215 billion of assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2013.
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
The ratings assigned to the VMTP shares may be sensitive to
material changes in
the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality or market
risk of the funds,
as described above. A material adverse deviation from Fitch
guidelines for any
key rating driver could cause ratings to be lowered by Fitch.
The funds have the ability to assume economic leverage through
derivative
transactions which may not be captured by the funds' Minimum
Asset Coverage test
or Effective Leverage Ratio. The funds do not currently engage
in derivative
activities and do not envision engaging in material amounts of
such activity in
the future. In fact, such activity is limited by the funds'
investment
guidelines and could run counter to the funds' investment
objectives of
achieving tax-exempt income. Material derivative exposures in
the future could
have potential negative rating implications if it adversely
affects asset
coverage available to rated preferred shares.
For additional information about Fitch rating guidelines
applicable to debt and
preferred stock issued by closed-end fund, please review the
criteria referenced
below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
