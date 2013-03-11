(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns ratings to
preferred shares
issued by Nuveen New York AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NRK)
in connection
with the fund reorganizations described below. Fitch assigns
'AAA' long-term
ratings and 'F1' short-term ratings to three series of Variable
Rate Demand
Preferred Shares (VRDP shares), 'AAA' long-term ratings and
'F1+' short-term
ratings to one series of VRDP shares, and 'AAA' long-term
ratings to one series
of Variable Rate Muni-Fund Term Preferred Shares (VMTP shares).
Fitch also
affirms the 'AAA' rating assigned to one existing series of MTP
shares of NRK in
connection with the transactions described below. NRK is a
municipal closed-end
fund (CEF) managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC (NFA) and
subadvised by Nuveen
Asset Management, LLC (NAM).
Fitch takes the following rating actions on the preferred shares
noted below
issued by NRK:
--$112,300,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 1, due Aug. 1, 2040, rated
'AAA/F1';
--$164,800,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 2, due Aug. 1, 2040, rated
'AAA/F1';
--$161,700,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 3, due Dec. 1, 2040, rated
'AAA/F1';
--$50,000,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 4, due June 1, 2040, rated
'AAA/F1+';
--$50,700,000 of VMTP Shares, Series 2014, due Oct. 1, 2014,
rated 'AAA';
--$27,680,000 of MTP Shares, 2.55% Series 2015, due May 1, 2015,
affirmed at
'AAA'.
FUND REORGANIZATIONS
As approved by common and preferred shareholders of each fund
with respect to
its reorganization(s), NRK acquired substantially all the assets
and liabilities
of Nuveen New York Premium Income Municipal Fund, Inc. (NNF),
Nuveen New York
Investment Quality Municipal Fund, Inc. (NQN), Nuveen New York
Select Quality
Municipal Fund, Inc. (NVN), Nuveen New York Quality Income
Municipal Fund, Inc.
(NUN), and Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Income
Fund (NKO) (the
acquired funds).
Upon the closing of the reorganizations, holders of VRDP shares
of NQN, NVN,
NUN, and NKO received, in exchange for each VRDP share held
immediately prior to
the reorganizations, one VRDP share of a new series of NRK (the
acquiring fund)
having substantially similar terms. Fitch now marks the old
series of VRDP
shares of NQN, NVN, NUN, and NKO as Paid in Full.
Also, upon the closing of the reorganization of NNF, holders of
VMTP shares of
NNF received, in exchange for each VMTP share held immediately
prior to the
reorganization, one VMTP share of a new series of NRK (the
acquiring fund)
having substantially identical terms. Fitch now marks the old
series of VMTP
shares of NNF as Paid in Full.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' long-term ratings primarily reflect:
--Sufficient asset coverage provided to the preferred shares as
calculated per
the fund's overcollateralization (OC) tests;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging
provisions in
the event of asset coverage declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's
operations;
--The capabilities of NFA as investment advisor and NAM as
subadvisor.
ASSET COVERAGE
As of Jan. 31, 2013, the fund's pro forma asset coverage ratio
for total
outstanding preferred shares, as calculated in accordance with
the Investment
Company Act of 1940, was in excess of the minimum asset coverage
of 225%
required by the fund's governing documents (Preferred Shares
Asset Coverage
Test).
As of the same date, the fund's pro forma effective leverage
ratio was below the
50% and 45% maximum leverage ratio allowed by the fund's
governing documents for
the MTP shares and VMTP and VRDP shares, respectively (Effective
Leverage Test).
In the event of asset coverage declines, the fund's governing
documents will
require the fund to reduce leverage in order to restore
compliance with the
test(s) breaching the required threshold(s).
STRESS TESTS
Fitch performed various stress tests on the fund to assess the
strength of the
structural protections available to the VRDP shares, the VMTP
shares, and the
MTP shares compared to the rating stresses outlined in Fitch's
closed-end fund
rating criteria. These tests included determining various 'worst
case' scenarios
where the fund's leverage and portfolio composition migrated to
the outer limits
of the fund's operating and investment guidelines.
Only under remote circumstances, such as increasing the fund's
issuer
concentration, while simultaneously migrating the portfolio to a
mix of 80%
long-term 'BBB' bonds and 20% high yield bonds, did the asset
coverage available
to the preferred shares fall below the 'AAA' threshold, and
instead passed at an
'AA' rating level.
Given the highly unlikely nature of the stress scenarios, and
the minimal rating
impact, Fitch views the fund's permitted investments, municipal
issuer
diversification framework and mandatory deleveraging mechanisms
as consistent
with an 'AAA' rating.
THE FUND
The fund is a closed-end management investment company regulated
by the
Investment Company Act of 1940. The fund currently invests
primarily in
investment-grade quality municipal bonds.
NFA, a subsidiary of Nuveen Investments, is the fund's
investment advisor,
responsible for the fund's overall investment strategy and its
implementation.
NAM is a subsidiary of NFA and oversees the day-to-day
operations of the fund.
Nuveen Investments and its affiliates had approximately $219
billion of assets
under management as of Dec. 31, 2012.
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
The ratings assigned to the preferred shares may be sensitive to
material
changes in the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality or
market risk of
the fund, as described above. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be lowered by
Fitch.
The fund has the ability to assume economic leverage through
derivative
transactions which may not be captured by the fund's Preferred
Shares Asset
Coverage test or Effective Leverage Ratio. The fund does not
currently engage in
derivative activities and does not envision engaging in material
amounts of such
activity in the future. In fact, such activity is limited by the
fund's
investment guidelines and could run counter to the fund's
investment objectives
of achieving tax-exempt income. Material derivative exposure in
the future could
have potential negative rating implications if it adversely
affects asset
coverage available to rated preferred shares.
For additional information about Fitch rating guidelines
applicable to debt and
preferred stock issued by closed-end funds, please review the
criteria
referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
