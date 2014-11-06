(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to the $750 million 3.625% senior unsecured notes issued by Aflac, Inc. (Aflac). The 'A-' ratings are equivalent to Fitch's ratings on Aflac's outstanding senior unsecured notes. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's ratings on Aflac reflect the company's extremely strong competitive position in the supplemental accident and health insurance markets in Japan and the U.S. and its exceptionally strong earnings profile and capitalization. The ratings also consider the impact of slow economic growth in the company's key Japanese market. Net proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including capital contributions to subsidiaries, if needed. Following the issuance, Aflac's financial leverage ratio is expected to increase to 26.8% from 23.9% as of Sept. 30, 2014. GAAP interest coverage is anticipated to remain solid at 13.9x compared with 15.1x for the first nine months of 2014. The company's financial leverage and coverage metrics remain in line with Fitch's rating expectations. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of Aflac is unlikely in the near term, given Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A+' with a Negative Outlook. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: --A downgrade in Fitch's sovereign rating (local currency) of Japan to 'A', or lower (currently 'A+'/Negative Outlook); --Significant investment impairments or losses in Aflac's capital position; --A decline in Aflac's run-rate pre-tax operating margin below 17% in Japan or 15% in U.S.; --A significant increase in either operating (greater than 16x) or financial leverage (greater than 30%); --NAIC RBC less than 400%. Fitch has assigned the following ratings: Aflac Inc. --3.625% USD 750 million senior notes due November 2024 'A-'. Fitch currently rates Aflac as follows: Aflac Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --3.65% USD 700 million senior notes due June 2023 'A-'; --2.26% Uridashi notes due September 2016 'A-'; --1.84% Samurai notes due July 2016 'A-'; --8.5% USD 850 million senior notes due May 15, 2019 'A-'; --6.9% USD 400 million senior notes due Dec. 17, 2039 'A-'. --3.45% USD 300 million senior notes due Aug. 15, 2015 'A-'; --6.45% USD 450 million senior notes due Aug. 15, 2040 'A-' --2.65% USD 650 million senior notes due Feb. 15, 2017 'A-'; --4% USD 350 million senior notes due Feb. 15, 2022 'A-'. --5.5% USD 500 million junior subordinated debentures due Sept. 15, 2052 'BBB'. American Family Life Assurance Co. of Columbus American Family Life Assurance Co. of New York Aflac Japan --IFS 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Contact: Primary Analyst Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA Director +1-312-368-3136 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2085 Committee Chairperson Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (September 2014). Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.