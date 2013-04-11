April 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Ageas Capital (Asia) Limited's proposed issue of senior unsecured USD-denominated notes due 2023 an expected 'A-(EXP)' rating. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Limited's (AICA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

Key Rating Drivers

The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by AICA. The notes are rated the same level as AICA's IDR to reflect average recovery prospects of senior debt held at an operating company. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The proceeds from the debt issue will be used to refinance Ageas Capital (Asia) Limited's USD100m outstanding senior debt due 2014 and for general corporate purposes. Fitch believes this will strengthen AICA's capital adequacy positions. Fitch expects AICA's financial leverage ratio (FLR) to escalate above 20% with the issue of the senior notes, before falling back below 20% in 2014 when the outstanding USD100m notes mature. Fitch also expects the fixed charge coverage ratio to decline from 8.4x at end-2012.

AICA's ratings reflect the increasing strategic importance of AICA within Ageas Group and its moderate market position. Its statutory solvency position is sensitive to changes in interest rates due to an asset and liability mismatch, although the company is taking measures to reduce the gap.

Rating Sensitivities

The debt rating is subject to the same factors that might affect AICA's Long-Term IDR. An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the near term unless AICA makes significant progress in improving its market presence in Hong Kong.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a decline in the local solvency ratio to below 200% over an extended period. Financial leverage rising above 28% on a sustained basis may also be negative for the ratings. The ratings may also be downgraded if Ageas SA/NV's rating (IDR BBB+/Stable) is downgraded or if Fitch views that the strategic importance of AICA to the group has diminished.

Ageas Capital (Asia) Limited is incorporated in the British Virgin Island and is a wholly-owned, special purpose financing vehicle of AICA. AICA is the sole Asian insurance subsidiary fully owned by Ageas SA/NV. AICA offers a wide range of long-term individual life insurance products in Hong Kong.

Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Limited

Insurer Financial Strength Rating affirmed at 'A': Outlook Stable

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-': Outlook Stable

Ageas Capital (Asia) Limited

Senior unsecured notes due 2014 affirmed at 'A-'

Senior unsecured notes due 2023 assigned 'A-(EXP)'