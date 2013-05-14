(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to the proposed AGL Capital Corporation's (AGL Capital) new $500 million issue of 4.40% senior notes due June 1, 2043. The Rating Outlook is Stable. AGL Capital's ratings are based on an unconditional guarantee by its parent AGL Resources Inc. (AGL). Key Rating Drivers: Diversified Utility Operations With Low Customer Growth: AGL's 'BBB+' IDR and the Stable Outlook take into consideration the low-risk profile of AGL's diverse utility operations. AGL owns gas distribution utilities in seven states, all of which have full recovery of gas commodity costs through adjustment mechanisms. AGLC, AGL's second largest subsidiary by rate base, benefits from a volume-insensitive straight fixed-variable rate design under which the utility is not affected by weather fluctuations and/or customer usage. Virginia Natural Gas Co. (VNG) and Elizabethtown Gas Co. (EGC) both have weather normalization provisions and partial revenue decoupling. While Nicor Gas' rates are not fully decoupled, its most recent rate orders authorized the recovery of 80% of fixed costs in the fixed customer charge. Fitch expects AGL's core natural gas utility operations to represent over 75% of consolidated earnings. However, this segment is expected to continue to experience low growth in the next few years due to low customer growth and lack of planned rate case filings, partially offset by a modest amount of infrastructure investments in Georgia, New Jersey and Virginia. Unregulated Segments Continue to Face Challenges: Results from AGL's wholesale and midstream businesses continue to be challenged by low volatility and the collapse of basis differentials in the natural gas markets. AGL's retail segment is pressured by competition and minimal customer growth especially in its largest service territory Georgia. Margins are contracted as a result of migrating to fixed-price plans for residential and commercial customers in response to competitions. Consolidated Financial Profile: AGL's leverage ratios will continue to be under pressure while its interest coverage ratios are expected to be relatively in line with its 'BBB+' rating. Fitch expects AGL to produce on average, over the next three years, debt to operating EBITDA approximately 4.2x and consolidated funds from operations (FFO) to debt of approximately 19%. Its FFO interest coverage ratio over the same period is expected to average approximately 5.2x. Rating Sensitivities: Positive --Unlikely absent improvement in leverage ratios. Negative --Debt-funded growth at non-regulated operations and investments; --Material expansion or shift in the mix of regulated and unregulated businesses; --Negative developments in the regulatory supportiveness in which AGL's utilities operate. Contact: Primary Analyst Julie Jiang Director +1-212-908-0708 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analysts Lindsay Minneman Director +1-212-908-0592 Committee Chairperson Glen Grabelsky Managing Director +1-212-908-0977 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (May 3, 2012); --'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies' (May 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Corporate Rating Methodology here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage here Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.