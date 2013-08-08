(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 8

Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based OJSC AHML Insurance (AHMLI) an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'BB' and a National IFS rating of 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlook is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings reflect the 99.98% ownership of AHMLI by the state-owned Agency for Housing Mortgage Lending (AHML) and the fact that the insurer has received significant excess capital during the start-up phase, including two equal tranches of RUB1.5bn in 2009 and 2013. AHMLI continues to receive substantial non-monetary support in the form of methodological and statistical advice from AHML.

The ratings also take into account that AHMLI does not have any guarantee or other formal support agreement either from the government or from the parent, whereas most of AHML's debt benefits from government guarantees. AHML also has sufficient access to the Russian Central Bank's liquidity through repo agreements with several large banks, including state-owned banks.

AHML envisages that the insurer should manage further capital needs largely on its own and plans to divest at least a 49% stake in AHMLI by 2018. Fitch views this as a negative rating factor for AHMLI.

Taking into account the available level of support and moderate parental commitment from AHML, Fitch has given a two-notch uplift to the stand-alone assessment of AHMLI's rating. This uplift will most likely be reduced or removed if AHML reduces its participation to a minority.

The assessment of AHMLI's stand-alone position takes into account the specific risks associated with the insurer's business model. AHMLI operates as a specialised mortgage (re)insurer in both the primary and secondary segments of the residential mortgage lending sector in Russia. Key industry risks faced by mortgage insurers include the deteriorating macroeconomic environment, specifically rising unemployment, along with declining lending and underwriting standards, and elevated house prices and mortgage debt levels. The insurer's exposure to a cyclical deterioration in these risk factors is heightened through the monoline and long-term nature of the business.

AHMLI started operations as a proportional reinsurer. Relationships established with 30 local cedants have helped AHMLI to reduce administrative expenses in the start-up phase and avoid risks related to anti-monopoly regulation. At present AHMLI offers three products: primary flow, bulk and pool insurance. In all cases the insurer protects either lenders or investors from principal and interest losses in the event that a borrower defaults and the property held as security is sold for less than the amount owed.

In 2010-2012 AHMLI predominantly wrote primary flow as a reinsurer with an average participation of 75%. However, from 2013 AHMLI plans to re-enter the segment of mortgage insurance as a primary insurer to write bulk and pool insurance, which local primary multiline insurers are reluctant to assume. According to the strategy set by the parent, AHMLI plans to provide insurance for up to 21% of securitised pools issued in Russia by 2015 and see risk-in-force increase to RUB37bn in 2015 (2012: RUB3bn). Fitch views this growth strategy as rather aggressive.

The agency will pay particular attention to AHMLI's plans for maintaining its capital strength. AHML has doubled AHMLI's capital in 2013 to RUB3bn to support the insurer's short to medium term plans for growing business volumes. The shareholder envisages that the insurer should be able to manage further capital needs through outwards reinsurance and/or capital from third party investors. Fitch believes that both the purchase of appropriate outwards reinsurance and the attraction of third party capital might be a challenging target for AHMLI.

Fitch considers the level of AHMLI's capitalisation at end-2012 to be significantly in excess of that required relative to the risk-in-force. However, the insurer's growth plans suggest that the current overcapitalisation is likely to weaken in the medium term and, combined with low profitability projected by the insurer, the company may well increase its reliance on external sources of capital. The agency therefore considers that in the medium-term lower levels of capitalisation could constrain the insurer's ratings.

AHMLI invests only in fixed-income instruments. Although these instruments are usually less volatile than investing in, for example, equities, Fitch views the insurer's investment portfolio as of moderate quality due to the high proportion of sub-investment grade placements and highly concentrated exposure to the banking sector.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include:

- A reduction in AHML's participation to a minority interest.

- Aggressive growth, measured both in volume and product mix terms, as rapid growth can often be accompanied by declines in underwriting quality or pricing.

- Deterioration in capital to a level no longer consistent with the risks for the rating level. Given AHMLI's current overcapitalisation, Fitch envisages such an action would occur only if the company were unable to access new capital and would most probably only occur in the medium term.

An upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium term based on the company's own credit fundamentals. However, an upgrade could be possible if AHMLI were to receive a formal support agreement from AHML.