(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned ratings
to Akbank A.G.
(AAG), which is fully-owned by Akbank T.A.S. (Akbank) of Turkey,
including a
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB', a Short-term IDR
of 'F3' and a
Support Rating of '2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
The equalisation of AAG's IDRs with those of Akbank, and the
assignment of the
'2' Support rating, reflects Fitch's view that Akbank would have
a high
propensity to provide support to AAG, should this be required.
This in turn reflects the close integration of the two banks
which share senior
management, risk and IT systems, branding and customer dealflow.
Given the high
degree of integration between the two banks, Fitch does not
consider it
appropriate to analyse AAG on a stand-alone basis. A Viability
Rating has
therefore not been assigned to AAG.
AAG is small in relation to Akbank, representing around 4% of
consolidated
assets. Nevertheless, it is Akbank's only sizeable international
subsidiary and
plays an important role in completing the range of products
provided to Akbank's
large corporate clients.
Corporate banking is one of Akbank's key business lines, and AAG
provides
foreign currency loans to leading Turkish companies, German
companies exporting
to Turkey and Turkish subsidiaries of leading European and
German corporates.
Fitch considers AAG to be a core part of Akbank's corporate
banking unit. This
underpins the rationale for the rating equalisation.
The Stable Outlook mirrors the Outlook on Akbank's ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
The bank's ratings are sensitive to a change in Akbank's foreign
currency IDRs,
which Fitch views as unlikely in the near term, as reflected in
the Stable
Outlook on the parent. AAG could also be downgraded if Fitch
ceases to view the
bank as a core subsidiary of Akbank, although the agency also
considers this
scenario unlikely in the foreseeable future.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 8076 113
Committee Chairperson
Managing Director
James Watson
+7495 956 6657
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' (August
2012) and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (August
2012), are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
