(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned ratings to Akbank A.G. (AAG), which is fully-owned by Akbank T.A.S. (Akbank) of Turkey, including a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB', a Short-term IDR of 'F3' and a Support Rating of '2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING The equalisation of AAG's IDRs with those of Akbank, and the assignment of the '2' Support rating, reflects Fitch's view that Akbank would have a high propensity to provide support to AAG, should this be required. This in turn reflects the close integration of the two banks which share senior management, risk and IT systems, branding and customer dealflow. Given the high degree of integration between the two banks, Fitch does not consider it appropriate to analyse AAG on a stand-alone basis. A Viability Rating has therefore not been assigned to AAG. AAG is small in relation to Akbank, representing around 4% of consolidated assets. Nevertheless, it is Akbank's only sizeable international subsidiary and plays an important role in completing the range of products provided to Akbank's large corporate clients. Corporate banking is one of Akbank's key business lines, and AAG provides foreign currency loans to leading Turkish companies, German companies exporting to Turkey and Turkish subsidiaries of leading European and German corporates. Fitch considers AAG to be a core part of Akbank's corporate banking unit. This underpins the rationale for the rating equalisation. The Stable Outlook mirrors the Outlook on Akbank's ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING The bank's ratings are sensitive to a change in Akbank's foreign currency IDRs, which Fitch views as unlikely in the near term, as reflected in the Stable Outlook on the parent. AAG could also be downgraded if Fitch ceases to view the bank as a core subsidiary of Akbank, although the agency also considers this scenario unlikely in the foreseeable future.