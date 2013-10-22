(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Al
Hilal Bank's (Al
Hilal; A+/Stable/F1) USD2.5bn trust certificate issuance
programme a final
Long-term rating of 'A+' and a final Short-term rating of 'F1'.
At the same time, Fitch has assigned Al Hilal's USD500m senior
unsecured fixed
rate certificates (sukuk) issued under the programme a Long-term
rating of 'A+'.
The issuing entity under the programme is AHB Sukuk Company Ltd.
(AHB).
The ratings reflect receipt of documents for the programme
conforming to the
information previously received by Fitch. The certificates have
a profit rate of
3.267% per annum and mature on 8 October 2018.
AHB is a special purpose vehicle, incorporated in the Cayman
Islands, solely to
act as the issuer of the certificates and trustee for the
certificate holders.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings assigned to the programme and the certificates are
driven solely by
Al Hilal's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), as the sukuk structure
is viewed as an
originator-backed/asset-based structure. Sukuk issued under the
programme are
senior unsecured obligations of Al Hilal, and therefore the
ratings are
equalised with the bank's IDRs.
The originator backing is based on: i) Al Hilal's payment and
performance
obligations under the sukuk transaction documents ranking pari
passu with the
bank's other future or present senior unsecured obligations; ii)
Al Hilal's
irrevocable undertaking to purchase the relevant sukuk assets
from AHB on the
scheduled or any earlier dissolution dates; and iii) should the
returns
generated from the sukuk assets exceed periodic distribution
payments due, the
excess amount will be credited accordingly to reserve accounts.
In the event
that the returns generated are insufficient to cover periodic
payments due, the
shortfall will be covered via these reserve facilities and/or a
liquidity
facility. Fitch views the provision of a liquidity facility as
an obligation of
Al Hilal, as failure to provide liquidity, if required, would
lead to a payment
default under the certificates, and in the agency's view this
would also
constitute an event of default for Al Hilal.
Certificate holders have a beneficial interest in the cash flows
generated by
the underlying assets, but do not have recourse to those assets.
As such, the
sukuk are asset-based, not asset-backed.
By assigning a rating to the issue, Fitch does not express an
opinion on the
sukuk structure's
compliance with sharia principles or whether the relevant
transaction documents
are enforceable under any applicable law, including, without
limitation, the
laws of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and UAE federal law.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of the trust certificate issuance programme and the
certificates are
highly sensitive to any rating action on Al Hilal.
Established in Abu Dhabi in 2008, Al Hilal offers a wide range
of
sharia-compliant wholesale, retail, treasury and investment
banking services. It
is fully-owned by the Abu Dhabi Investment Council, and is
regulated by the
Central Bank of the UAE.
The ratings of Al Hilal Bank are as follows:
Long-term IDR 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR 'F1'
Viability Rating 'bb-'
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1806
Dubai Media City
Secondary Analyst
Shaun Miskell
Associate Director
+971 4 424 1210
Committee Chairperson
Philip Smith
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1091
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012,
'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012, and
'Rating Sukuk',
dated 09 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Rating Sukuk
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
