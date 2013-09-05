(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Poland-based
Alior Bank SA a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB'
with a Stable
Outlook, Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb' and National Long-term
rating of
'BBB+(pol)' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings is at
the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, VIABILITY RATING
Alior's ratings reflect its limited franchise, rapid credit
expansion and
ambitious growth plans to 2016 (including in somewhat higher
risk segments),
relatively short track record and moderate internal capital
generation. They
also take into account significant impaired loan origination and
material key
management risk as departures of certain individuals could
hamper successful
execution of Alior's strategy, in Fitch's view.
These factors are balanced by Alior's conservative funding
strategy (based
almost solely on customer deposits), experienced management
team, good cost
efficiency (despite very fast expansion of the branch network)
and advanced
systems, which support effective management of the bank.
Alior employs a largely urban-based banking strategy and plans
to double its
market share by 2016 in SME and retail segments. In particular,
the bank plans
to strengthen its position in cash and consumer finance loans.
At end-H113,
Alior's market share in total sector assets reached 1.6% after
rapid growth
since its foundation in late 2008 (2009-2012 CAGR: 51%). At
end-H113, the gross
loan book (up 22% ytd) was split 16% mortgages, 37% other retail
(mostly
unsecured) and 47% companies.
Origination of impaired loans has been substantial and Fitch
believes that this
will continue due to the economic slowdown, further fast credit
expansion and
the seasoning of the loan book. At end-H113, the impaired loans
ratio was 6.4%
(market average 7.6%). However, the ratio with a 12-month lag,
calculated as
impaired loans at end-H113 divided by end-H112 gross loans was
9.3%. Alior's
impaired loans ratio reflects however a small share (about half
the market
average) of relatively low risk residential mortgages in the
loan book. The
coverage of impaired loans by specific reserves was moderate at
57%. In Q213,
the bank raised its recovery estimates for impaired unsecured
retail loans, and
reduced their coverage to 61% (down 7pp qoq).
Alior's capitalisation is only adequate in light of its
considerable growth
appetite and moderate internal capital generation. In December
2012, the bank
raised fresh equity externally through an initial public
offering on the Warsaw
Stock Exchange (PLN626m net equity increase). However, this
increase has already
been partly absorbed in H113 by fast credit growth (mostly in
the higher capital
absorbing non-retail segment) and the higher capital requirement
for operational
risk (the calculation of which is related to performance).
Consequently, the
Fitch core capital ratio shrank to 12.4% at end-H113 from 14.6%
at end-2012.
Management views an 11% Tier 1 ratio as a minimum comfortable
level for running
the bank (end-H113: 12.5%).
The bank's operating profit has been supported by fast revenue
growth and good
cost efficiency. Alior's non-interest income equals about half
of total revenues
(notably higher than peers) and is mainly sourced from
bancassurance activity.
However, this income is sensitive to the volume of disbursed
loans, the fast
growth of which may not be sustainable in the future. In H113,
Alior's net
interest margin was broadly flat at a solid 418bp (2012: 433bp),
supported by a
lending mix skewed towards higher-yield products and a healthy
funding
structure.
In H113, loan impairment charges were a sizable 200bp
(annualised) of average
gross loans (2012: 214bp) and are likely to remain high. Alior's
recoveries of
NPLs have been reasonable so far, but could come under pressure
in case of
economic stress, as the bank's tailored pricing of credit risk
(using complex
credit models) has not yet been fully tested through the
economic cycle.
Alior's funding structure is a rating strength as it is based
mainly on customer
deposits (90% of total funding at end-H113), which are mainly
sourced from
retail savings. Alior wants to keep its loans (net of reserves)
to deposits
below 100% (end H113: 99%), but this could be challenging in
light of the
planned fast growth to end-2016, especially if deposits become
more expensive.
At end-H113, Alior's short-term wholesale refinancing needs were
manageable at
about PLN1.4bn. The bank maintains a minimum 10% coverage of
customer deposits
by liquid assets (comprising mainly Polish sovereign and central
bank debt
securities).
Market risk is relatively low as Alior is not involved in
proprietary trading,
but offers trading transactions to own customers within
reasonable limits. The
bank fully funds its foreign currency loans (about 12% of the
loan book at
end-H113) through foreign currency deposits.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' reflects Fitch's view that potential
support from the
bank's largest shareholders cannot be relied upon. In December
2012, Carlo
Tassara (an Italian holding company) reduced its majority stake
in the bank to
36% (from 97.2%) and plans to exit the bank by end-2013. Other
significant
shareholders are European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (8.8%) and
Genesis Asset Managers (6.1%, a specialist investment management
company which
focuses on emerging market equities). The remaining shares are
widely held.
The Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' reflects Fitch's opinion
that potential
sovereign support cannot be relied upon in light of Alior's
small systemic
importance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not expect changes to the bank's IDRs, National
Ratings and VR in the
short term, as indicated by the Stable Outlook. However,
downward pressure on
Alior's ratings could arise from further material deterioration
in asset quality
or considerably weaker internal capital generation. An upgrade
of Alior's VR and
IDRs would likely require a moderation of growth rates and a
longer track record
of solid performance and stable asset quality trends; further
deepening of the
bank's franchise would also be credit positive.
Fitch has assigned Alior the following ratings:
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: 'BB', Stable Outlook
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: 'BBB+(pol)', Stable Outlook
National Short-Term rating: 'F2(pol)'
Viability Rating: 'bb'
Support Rating: '5'
Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16
00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012 and
'National Ratings Criteria' dated 19 January 2011, are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
