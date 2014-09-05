(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to
Alleghany Corporation's (Alleghany) $300 million 4.9% senior
unsecured debt
issuance due 2044. The rating is equivalent to Fitch's ratings
on Alleghany's
existing senior unsecured notes. A complete list of ratings
follows at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Alleghany intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the
senior notes to
redeem a portion of the $667 million 5.75% senior notes due
December 2015 of its
subsidiary, Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. (Transatlantic).
Alleghany's financial leverage ratio was reasonable for the
rating category at
19.8% at June 30, 2014, down slightly from 20.4% at year-end
2013. Operating
earnings-based interest coverage was a strong 8.7x in both the
first half of
2014 and in 2013. Fitch expects the company to maintain coverage
levels of at
least 7x. Financial leverage and interest coverage ratios are
not expected to
change meaningfully given the issuance will be used to replace
existing debt.
Alleghany maintained a beneficial amount of holding company cash
and marketable
securities of $1,047 million at June 30, 2014. Fitch believes
that this resource
provides the company an additional favorable cushion in meeting
potential
operating subsidiary company cash flow shortages and liquidity
to service its
debt.
Alleghany posted net earnings of $354 million in the first six
months of 2014,
compared to $310 million in first-half 2013 and $628 million for
full-year 2013.
These favorable results are driven by solid underwriting
performance in both its
reinsurance and insurance segments, with manageable catastrophe
losses and
favorable loss reserve development at Transatlantic and RSUI
Group, Inc. Total
GAAP stockholders' equity of $7.4 billion at June 30, 2014, is
up from $6.9
billion at Dec. 31, 2013, as favorable net income and an
increase in unrealized
investment gains was partially offset by share repurchases.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
significant adverse
loss reserve development; movement to materially below-average
underwriting or
operating performance; sizable deterioration in subsidiary
capitalization that
caused net written premiums-to-surplus to exceed 1x for
reinsurance operations
and 1.2x for insurance operations; financial leverage maintained
above 25%;
run-rate operating earnings-based interest and preferred
dividend coverage of
less than 7x; significant acquisitions that reduce the company's
financial
flexibility; and a substantial decline in the holding company's
cash position.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade over the long
term include
continued favorable underwriting results in line with higher
rated
property/casualty (re)insurer peers; material improvement in key
financial
metrics (e.g. net premiums written to equity) to more
overcapitalized levels;
and enhanced competitive positioning while maintaining strong
profitability with
low earnings volatility. In addition, the ratings of RSUI could
be upgraded over
time should Fitch consider the ratings core relative to the
ratings of
Transatlantic.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Alleghany Corporation
--$300 million 4.9% senior debt due Sept. 15, 2044 'BBB'.
Fitch currently rates Alleghany as follows:
Alleghany Corporation
--Issuer default Rating (IDR) 'A-';
--$300 million 5.625% senior notes due Sept. 15, 2020 'BBB';
--$400 million 4.95% senior notes due June 27, 2022 'BBB'.
Transatlantic Holdings, Inc.
--IDR 'A-';
--$667 million 5.75% senior notes due Dec. 14, 2015 'BBB+';
--$350 million 8.00% senior notes due Nov. 30, 2039 'BBB+'.
Transatlantic Reinsurance Company
Fair American Insurance and Reinsurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) 'A+'.
RSUI Indemnity Company
Covington Specialty Insurance Company
Landmark American Insurance Company
--IFS 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Committee Chairperson
Donald F. Thorpe, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The issuer did
not participate in the rating process, or provide additional
information, beyond
the issuer's available public disclosure.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Insurance Rating Methodology (Sept. 4, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.