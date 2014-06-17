(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+'
rating to Allstate's
issuance of preferred stock. At the same time, Fitch affirmed
the 'A-' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) as
well as the 'A+'
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Allstate Insurance
Co. and its
property/casualty subsidiaries, and the 'A-' IFS ratings of
Allstate Life
Insurance Co. and the other life subsidiaries (Allstate
Financial). The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Allstate issued $250 million of 6.25% fixed-rate perpetual
non-cumulative
preferred stock and proceeds from the issuance will go toward
general corporate
purposes. Based on its rating criteria, Fitch has assigned 100%
equity credit
to the preferred stock and has added an additional notch to the
rating to
reflect more aggressive loss absorption features.
Similar to previously issued preferred stock, the security has
no stated
maturity, dividends are non-cumulative, and the company has the
option to defer
them at its discretion. In addition, the security has a
mandatory deferral
feature that requires deferral if certain capital ratios or
operating results
are breached. Fitch believes the mandatory deferral could be
triggered before
there is significant stress noted in the organization.
Therefore, it deems the
features as having more aggressive loss absorption.
After the $250 million preferred stock issuance and maturity of
$300 million in
senior notes, pro forma financial leverage ratio as of March 31,
2014 was 22%.
Financial leverage remained appropriate for the current rating
category relative
to Fitch's median guideline of 28%. This ratio reflects the
equity credit
assigned to the new and existing preferred stock as well as
excluding unrealized
investment gains on fixed income securities from shareholders'
equity.
Earnings before interest expense and taxes covered interest
expense and
preferred dividends by 8.8x during the first quarter of 2014
(1Q'14). This
level of fixed charge coverage is consistent with Fitch's median
guideline of 7x
for the current rating category. Fixed charge coverage has been
relatively
steady, reporting a ratio of 8.3x for the full year 2013.
Underwriting results for Allstate's property/liability business
deteriorated
modestly but remained solid with a GAAP combined ratio of 94.7%
for 1Q'14
relative to 92.0% for the full year 2013. Catastrophe losses
accounted for 6.3
percentage points on 1Q'14 combined ratio compared to 4.5 points
on 2013's
ratio. Fitch believes this ratio may deteriorate somewhat in
the second quarter
as Allstate announced April catastrophe losses of $280 million
from six events
plus some adverse reserve development on prior-period
catastrophe losses.
Personal auto accounts for two-thirds of property/liability
written premiums and
reported a combined ratio of 96.1% for the first three months of
2014, which was
relatively steady from 95.7% in the comparable period of 2013.
Nearly one-quarter of Allstate's property/liability written
premium comes from
the homeowners line of business. Underwriting results for the
homeowners line
continue to be positive, reporting a combined ratio of 88.4% for
the first three
months of 2014. Catastrophe losses through the first quarter
were responsible
for modest deterioration in the homeowners combined ratio from
85.6% in the
comparable period in 2013.
Combined statutory surplus at Allstate's P/C operations was $18
billion at
year-end 2013. Surplus continues to grow at a modest pace, but
remains below
pre-financial crisis levels of $19.1 billion reported at
year-end 2006. Stated
net leverage was 3.1x at year-end 2013 and approximately 3.6x
excluding life
company capital.
Allstate Financial reported a net income of $162 million for the
first three
months of 2014, up modestly from $146 million for the comparable
period in 2013.
Allstate Financial's annualized pre-tax operating return on
assets was 0.8% for
1Q'14. Risky assets ratio remains elevated at 178% of total
adjusted capital at
year-end 2013.
The rating on Allstate's life operations reflects Fitch's
assessment of its
limited strategic importance within the Allstate enterprise and
view that the
'standalone' IFS rating is in the 'BBB' category. Ratings of the
life operations
continue to benefit from the Capital Support Agreement from
Allstate Insurance
Co. and its access to the holding company credit facility. The
life operations
focus on traditional underwritten products and de-emphasize
spread-based
products, which improves its risk profile. Increased earnings at
Allstate
Financial could eventually improve its strategic importance
within the Allstate
enterprise, but Fitch believes it will take time for a
significant increase in
earnings to occur.
Fitch's rating rationale anticipates a continuation of
Allstate's practice of
maintaining liquid assets at the holding company level to fund
at least one year
of interest expense, preferred and common dividends, as well as
upcoming debt
maturities. Allstate has $3.3 billion in holding company assets
at March 31,
2014 that could be liquidated within three months, relative to
forecasted annual
interest expense, preferred and common dividends of
approximately $890 million,
and remaining 2014 debt maturities of $650 million.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for Allstate that could lead to an upgrade
include:
--Sustainable capital position measured by net leverage
excluding life company
capital below 3.8x and a score approaching 'Very Strong' on
Fitch's proprietary
capital model, Prism;
--Reduced volatility in earnings from catastrophe losses and
better operating
results consistent with companies in the 'AA' rating category;
--Standalone ratings for Allstate's life subsidiaries could rise
if their
consolidated statutory Risky Assets/TAC ratio approaches 100%
and they are able
to sustain a GAAP-based Return on Assets ratio over 80 basis
points.
Key rating triggers for Allstate that could lead to a downgrade
include:
--A prolonged decline in underwriting profitability that is
inconsistent with
industry averages or is driven by an effort to grow market share
during soft
pricing conditions;
--Substantial adverse reserve development that is inconsistent
with industry
trends;
--Significant deterioration in capital strength as measured by
Fitch's capital
model, NAIC risk-based capital and statutory net leverage.
Specifically, if net
leverage excluding life company capital approached 4.8x it would
place downward
pressure on ratings;
--Significant increases in financial leverage ratio to greater
than 30%;
--Unexpected and adverse surrender activity on liabilities in
the life insurance
operations;
--Liquid assets at the holding company reaching less than one
year's interest
expense and common dividends.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
--6.25% preferred stock 'BB+'.
Fitch affirms the following ratings for Allstate and
subsidiaries:
The Allstate Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'.
The following junior subordinated debt at 'BBB-':
--6.125% $259 million debenture due May 15, 2067;
--5.10% $500 million subordinated debenture due Jan. 15, 2053;
--5.75% $800 million subordinated debenture due Aug. 15, 2053;
--6.5% $500 million debenture due May 15, 2067.
The following senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+':
--5% $650 million note due Aug. 15, 2014;
--6.75% $176 million debenture due May 15, 2018;
--7.45% $317 million debenture due May 16, 2019;
--3.15% $500 million debenture due June 15, 2023;
--6.125% $159 million note due Dec. 15, 2032;
--5.35% $323 million note due June 1, 2033;
--5.55% $546 million note due May 9, 2035;
--5.95% $386 million note due April 1, 2036;
--6.9% $165 million debenture due May 15, 2038;
--5.2% $62 million note due Jan. 15, 2042
--4.5% $500 million note due June 15, 2043.
Fitch also affirms the following:
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Allstate Life Global Funding Trusts Program
--The following medium-term notes at 'A-'.
--$85 million note due Nov. 25, 2016.
Fitch also affirms the following:
Allstate Insurance Company
Allstate County Mutual Insurance Co.
Allstate Indemnity Co.
Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co.
Allstate Texas Lloyd's
Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co.
Encompass Home and Auto Insurance Co.
Encompass Independent Insurance Co.
Encompass Insurance Company of America
Encompass Insurance Company of Massachusetts
Encompass Property and Casualty Co.
--IFS at 'A+'.
Allstate Life Insurance Co.
Allstate Life Insurance Co. of NY
American Heritage Life Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'A-'.
