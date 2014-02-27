(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+'
rating to
Allstate's issuance of preferred stock.
Fitch currently rates Allstate's IDRs 'A-/ F1' with a Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Allstate's planned issuance of $650 million of 6.625% fixed rate
perpetual
non-cumulative preferred stock (an amount excluding a possible
additional 15%
overallotment) is for general corporate purposes.
Based on its rating criteria, Fitch has assigned 100% equity
credit to the
preferred stock and has added an additional notch to the rating
to reflect more
aggressive loss absorption features.
The security has no stated maturity. Dividends are
non-cumulative and Allstate
has the option to defer them at their discretion. In addition,
the security has
a mandatory deferral feature that requires deferral if certain
capital ratios or
operating results are breached. Fitch believes the mandatory
deferral could be
triggered before there is significant stress in the
organization. Therefore, it
deems the features as having more aggressive loss absorption.
Debt-to-total capital remained appropriate for the current
rating category at
23.4% at Dec. 31, 2013 (22.8% proforma for the preferred stock
issue), relative
to Fitch's median guideline of 28%. This ratio was calculated
excluding
unrealized investment gains on fixed income securities from
shareholders'
equity.
Fitch calculated the run-rate fixed charge coverage to be
between 9-11 times
based on $3.8 billion in GAAP EBIT for 2013. GAAP EBIT was
divided by annual
interest expense on the debt and pre-tax preferred dividends,
totaling
approximately $440 million (including dividends from the new
stock issue).
Fitch's median guideline for the rating category is 7.0x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for Allstate that could lead to an upgrade
include:
--Growth in surplus leading to an improved capitalization
profile measured by
operating leverage approaching 1.1x and a score of 'Strong' or
better on Fitch's
proprietary capital model, Prism;
--Reduced volatility in earnings from catastrophe losses and
better operating
results consistent with companies in the 'AA' rating category;
--Standalone ratings for Allstate's life subsidiaries could
increase if their
consolidated statutory Risky Assets/TAC ratio falls below 100%
and they are able
to sustain a GAAP based Return on Assets ratio over 80 basis
points.
Key rating triggers for Allstate that could lead to a downgrade
include:
--A prolonged decline in underwriting profitability that is
inconsistent with
industry averages or is driven by an effort to grow market share
during soft
pricing conditions;
--Substantial adverse reserve development that is inconsistent
with industry
trends;
--Significant deterioration in capital strength as measured by
Fitch's capital
model, NAIC risk-based capital and traditional operating
leverage. Specifically,
if operating leverage, excluding the surplus of the life
insurance operations,
approached 2.5x it would place downward pressure on ratings;
--Significant increases in financial leverage ratio to greater
than 30%;
--Unexpected and adverse surrender activity on liabilities in
the life insurance
operations;
--Liquid assets at the holding company less than one year's
interest expense and
common dividends.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
--6.625% Series E preferred stock 'BB+'.
