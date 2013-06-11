(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BB+' rating to
Allstate's issuance of preferred stock.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Allstate's recent issuance of $250 million of 5.625% fixed rate
perpetual
non-cumulative preferred stock is part of an announced plan to
retire
approximately $3 billion in outstanding senior debt and
subordinated notes
funded by a combination of preferred stock, debt and cash. The
company has $1.2
billion in debt maturing in 2013 and 2014 which will be included
in the capital
plan.
Based on its rating criteria, Fitch has assigned 100% equity
credit to the
preferred stock and has added an additional notch to the rating
to reflect more
aggressive loss absorption features.
The security has no stated maturity. Dividends are
non-cumulative, and the
company has the option to defer them at their discretion. In
addition, the
security has a mandatory deferral feature that requires deferral
if certain
capital ratios or operating results are breached. Fitch believes
the mandatory
deferral could be triggered before there is significant stress
in the
organization. Therefore, it deems the features as having more
aggressive loss
absorption.
Debt-to-total capital remained appropriate for the current
rating category at
27.3% at March 31, 2013, relative to Fitch's median guideline of
28%. This ratio
was calculated excluding unrealized investment gains on fixed
income securities
from shareholders' equity.
On June 7, 2013, Fitch affirmed all of Allstate's ratings with a
Stable Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for Allstate that could lead to an upgrade
include:
--Growth in surplus leading to an improved capitalization
profile measured by
operating leverage approaching 1.1x and a score of 'Strong' or
better on Fitch's
proprietary capital model, Prism;
--Reduced volatility in earnings from catastrophe losses and
better operating
results consistent with companies in the 'AA' rating category;
--Standalone ratings for Allstate's life subsidiaries could
increase if their
consolidated statutory Risky Assets/TAC ratio falls below 100%
and they are able
to sustain a GAAP based Return on Assets ratio over 80 basis
points.
Key rating triggers for Allstate that could lead to a downgrade
include:
--A prolonged decline in underwriting profitability that is
inconsistent with
industry averages or is driven by an effort to grow market share
during soft
pricing conditions;
--Substantial adverse reserve development that is inconsistent
with industry
trends;
--Significant deterioration in capital strength as measured by
Fitch's capital
model, NAIC risk-based capital and traditional operating
leverage. Specifically,
if operating leverage, excluding the surplus of the life
insurance operations,
approached 2.5x it would place downward pressure on ratings;
--Significant increases in financial leverage ratio to greater
than 30%;
--Unexpected and adverse surrender activity on liabilities in
the life insurance
operations;
--Liquid assets at the holding company less than one year's
interest expense and
common dividends.
Fitch has assigned the following rating to Allstate:
--5.625% preferred stock 'BB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski,CFA (Allstate Corp. & Allstate Insurance)
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Cynthia J. Crosson (Allstate Life Insurance Co.)
Director
+1-212-908-0863
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, New York 10004
Committee Chairperson
Julie Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (January 2013)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.