CHICAGO, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to
Allstate's issuance of senior notes. At the same time, Fitch
affirmed the 'A-'
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of The Allstate Corporation
(Allstate) as well as
the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Allstate
Insurance Co. and
its property/casualty subsidiaries, and the 'A-' IFS ratings of
Allstate Life
Insurance Co. and the other life subsidiaries (Allstate
Financial). The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of
this release.
Allstate has also issued preferred stock, and Fitch expects to
assign that
rating shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Key issues supporting the rating are Allstate's market position
as a top tier
personal lines writer, good property/liability underwriting
performance and
acceptable capitalization at the operating subsidiaries.
Balanced against these
strengths is a history of material catastrophe losses and
challenges associated
with undertaking a strategic shift in the life operations.
Allstate announced a plan to retire approximately $3 billion in
outstanding
senior debt and subordinated notes funded by a combination of
preferred stock,
debt and cash. The company has $1.2 billion in debt maturing in
2013 and 2014
which will be included in the capital plan. Financial leverage
ratios are likely
to improve depending in part on the amount of cash used. The
refinancing will
likely reduce interest expense given the prevailing low interest
rate
environment.
Debt-to-total capital remained appropriate for the current
rating category at
27.3% at March 31, 2013, relative to Fitch's median guideline of
28%. This ratio
was calculated excluding unrealized investment gains on fixed
income securities
from shareholders' equity.
Allstate has the second leading market position in both private
passenger auto
and homeowners insurance with an approximate market share of 10%
measured by
premium written. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.
remains the largest
with market share near 20%.
Underwriting results for Allstate's property/liability business
were favorable
with a GAAP combined ratio of 93.2% for the first quarter of
2013 relative to
92.1% for the comparable period in 2012. Personal auto accounts
for
approximately 70% of property/liability written premiums and
reported a combined
ratio of 95.7% for the first quarter of 2013, improving from
97.1% in the
comparable period of 2012.
Approximately one-fifth of Allstate's property/liability written
premium comes
from the homeowners line of business. Underwriting results for
the homeowners
line continue to be positive, reporting a combined ratio of
85.6% for the first
quarter of 2013. Greater catastrophe losses in the first quarter
of 2013 explain
the modest deterioration in the homeowners' combined ratio from
80.5% in the
first quarter of 2012.
Allstate's 10-year average annual catastrophe loss remains high
at 9.7% of
earned premiums. Losses attributable to catastrophes in 2012
were slightly below
the 10-year average at 8.8% of earned premiums, while 2011 was a
particularly
challenging year with catastrophe losses amounting to 14.7% of
earned premiums.
Statutory surplus at Allstate Insurance Company (AIC), the
primary
property/casualty underwriting subsidiary, was $17.2 billion as
of March 31,
2013. While this level of capitalization is acceptable at the
current rating
category, it remains below pre-financial crisis levels of $19.1
billion reported
at year-end 2006. Operating leverage, excluding $3.6 billion in
surplus
attributable to Allstate's life operations, was nearly 2.0x,
which is considered
consistent with the 1.8x median guideline for 'A' rated
companies in Fitch's
universe.
Allstate Financial reported net income of $146 million for the
first three
months of 2013, up from $112 million in the same period of 2012.
Modest
investment gains in 2013 relative to losses in 2012 were
responsible for the
period-to-period change. This result continues to represent an
improvement
relative to material net losses during the financial crisis.
The rating on Allstate's life operations reflects Fitch's
assessment of its
limited strategic importance within the Allstate enterprise and
view that the
'standalone' IFS rating is in the 'BBB' range. The ratings of
the life
operations continue to benefit from the Capital Support
Agreement from Allstate
Insurance Co. and its access to the holding company credit
facility.
The life operations focus on traditional underwritten products
and de-emphasize
spread-based products, which improve its risk profile. Increased
earnings at
Allstate Financial could eventually improve its strategic
importance within the
Allstate enterprise, but Fitch believes it will take time for a
significant
increase in earnings to occur.
Fitch's rating rationale anticipates a continuation of
Allstate's practice of
maintaining sizeable liquid assets at the holding company level.
Allstate has
$2.2 billion in holding company assets that could be liquidated
within three
months, relative to forecasted annual interest expense and
common dividends of
approximately $900 million. Further, holding company resources
are sufficient to
meet the July 2013 maturity of $250 million of senior notes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for Allstate that could lead to an upgrade
include:
--Growth in surplus leading to an improved capitalization
profile measured by
operating leverage approaching 1.1x and a score of 'Strong' or
better on Fitch's
proprietary capital model, Prism;
--Reduced volatility in earnings from catastrophe losses and
better operating
results consistent with companies in the 'AA' rating category;
--Standalone ratings for Allstate's life subsidiaries could
increase if their
consolidated statutory Risky Assets/TAC ratio falls below 100%
and they are able
to sustain a GAAP based Return on Assets ratio over 80 basis
points.
Key rating triggers for Allstate that could lead to a downgrade
include:
--A prolonged decline in underwriting profitability that is
inconsistent with
industry averages or is driven by an effort to grow market share
during soft
pricing conditions;
--Substantial adverse reserve development that is inconsistent
with industry
trends;
--Significant deterioration in capital strength as measured by
Fitch's capital
model, NAIC risk-based capital and traditional operating
leverage. Specifically,
if operating leverage, excluding the surplus of the life
insurance operations,
approached 2.5x it would place downward pressure on ratings;
--Significant increases in financial leverage ratio to greater
than 30%;
--Unexpected and adverse surrender activity on liabilities in
the life insurance
operations;
--Liquid assets at the holding company less than one year's
interest expense and
common dividends.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
--3.15% $500 million senior notes 'BBB+';
--4.50% $500 million senior notes 'BBB+'.
Fitch affirms the following ratings for Allstate and
subsidiaries:
The Allstate Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'.
The following junior subordinated debt at 'BBB-':
--6.125% $500 million debenture due May 15, 2037;
--5.10% $500 million subordinated debenture due Jan. 15, 2053;
--6.5% $500 million debenture due May 15, 2067.
The following senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+':
--7.5% $250 million debenture due June 15, 2013;
--6.2% $300 million debenture due 2014;
--5% $650 million note due Aug. 15, 2014;
--6.75% $250 million debenture due May 15, 2018;
--7.45% $700 million debenture due 2019;
--6.9% $250 million debenture due May 15, 2038;
--6.125% $250 million note due Dec. 15, 2032;
--5.35% $400 million note due June 1, 2033;
--5.55% $800 million note due May 9, 2035;
--5.95% $650 million note due April 1, 2036;
--5.2% $500 million note due Jan. 15, 2042.
Fitch also affirms the the following:
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Allstate Insurance Company
Allstate County Mutual Insurance Co.
Allstate Indemnity Co.
Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co.
Allstate Texas Lloyd's
Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co.
Encompass Home and Auto Insurance Co.
Encompass Independent Insurance Co.
Encompass Insurance Company of America
Encompass Insurance Company of Massachusetts
Encompass Property and Casualty Co.
--IFS at 'A+'.
Allstate Life Insurance Co.
Allstate Life Insurance Co. of NY
American Heritage Life Insurance Co.
Lincoln Benefit Life Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'A-'.
Allstate Life Global Funding Trusts Program
--The following medium-term notes at 'A-'.
--$85 million note due Nov. 25, 2016.
