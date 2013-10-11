(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based
Almazergienbank (AEB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BB-' with a
Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING, SUPPORT RATING
AEB's Long-term IDRs reflect Fitch's view that there is a moderate probability
that the bank could receive support, if needed, from the Republic of Sakha
(Yakutia) (BBB-/ Stable). This view is based on (i) Yakutia's majority ownership
stake and control over the bank's activities through the supervisory board; (ii)
AEB's meaningful policy role in the region; (iii) a reasonable support track
record; and (iv) the limited cost of any potential support relative to the local
budget.
Yakutia's government directly owns a 74% stake in the bank, while a further 23%
is ultimately controlled by local diamond-mining company, Alrosa (BB-/Rating
Watch Positive), which, in Fitch's view, also has firm links with the local
government. The authorities would like to attract a third-party minority
shareholder in the medium term, allowing the government-held stake to
potentially fall below 51%, although a complete exit is less likely.
AEB is the second-largest bank in the region after Sberbank, with significant
business serving both local companies and households. Fitch estimates that at
end-H113 government-controlled companies accounted for 20% of gross loans, with
a further 14% being government-subsidised mortgages. The bank also has about 20%
of retail deposits in the region.
The track record of support includes moderate equity contributions in 2011-2013,
and as a sign of indirect support, Fitch also considers material and relatively
stable funding (64% of total corporate deposits at end-H113) from the
government-controlled sources.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING
The bank's 'b' Viability Rating (VR) reflects its solid regional franchise,
satisfactory asset quality and loan impairment reserves (LIRs), reasonable
overall profitability, and adequate liquidity position supported by acceptable
concentration levels and reliance on relatively stable (due to affiliation)
funding sources. However, the VR also considers only adequate capitalisation,
rapid growth to date and some potentially risky large exposures.
Asset quality is satisfactory, particularly non-performing loans (NPL; more than
90 days overdue) and restructured loans, which accounted for 3% and 6%,
respectively, of assets at end-H113. In Fitch's view, this is due to (i) the
mostly short tenors of corporate loans; (ii) material exposure to
government-controlled companies (20% of gross loans at end-H113) about half of
which was covered by direct government guarantees; and (iii) relatively low risk
retail lending (mainly residential mortgages and unsecured consumer loans,
provided to employees of the bank's corporate clients). The overall level of
LIRs at 6% at end-H113 was sufficient relative to the reported problem loans.
However, credit risks are significant due to rapid past growth (23% in 2012) and
some loans therefore being unseasoned, material single-name concentration in
loans (the largest 20 equal to 2.5x Fitch core capital (FCC) at end-H113) and
the largest corporate borrowers reporting mainly weak financial performance.
AEB's liquidity position is adequate with a solid level of highly liquid assets
(cash, short-term bank placements and unencumbered repoable securities)
sufficient to cover 25% of customer deposits at end-H113.
Capitalisation is only adequate, as reflected by the FCC/risk weighted assets
ratio of 13% at end-H113, which should be considered together with limited
internal capital generation capacity (ROE of 7% for 2012) and uncertainty
regarding potential additional capital contributions from the region. In the
absence of fresh equity injections, the pace of loan growth may reduce.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
AEB's Long-term IDRs are sensitive to changes in Fitch's view of the ability
and/or propensity of the regional government to provide support. The IDRs could
also be downgraded as a result of a weakening of the ties between the government
of Yakutia and the bank, for example if the government's stake became a minority
one. Upside potential would require an upgrade of the region and strengthening
of the support framework for the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Downward pressure on AEB's VR could arise from a marked downturn in the
operating environment leading to a material asset quality deterioration and/or
liquidity pressure. The VR could mainly benefit from stronger capitalisation and
franchise, and reduction of single-name concentration on both sides of the
balance sheet.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR assigned at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR assigned at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR assigned at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term Rating assigned at 'A+(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating assigned at 'b'
Support Rating assigned at '3'