(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to the $250
million, senior guaranteed notes, series D private placement due
March 1, 2027
issued by American Assets Trust, L.P., the operating partnership
of American
Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AAT). Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB'
rating to AAT's
$50 million term loan C due March 1, 2023. A full list of
Fitch's current
ratings for AAT follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating and Stable Outlook are based on AAT's credit
strengths, which include
a portfolio focus on high barrier-to-entry U.S. West Coast
markets that Fitch
expects will result in growing cash flow in excess of fixed
charges, appropriate
leverage achieved through organic delivering and appropriate for
the 'BBB'
rating, good unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt, and
long management
track record.
While most REITs tend to eschew property type diversification,
AAT has
aggregated a portfolio of retail, office, multifamily and mixed
use assets in
markets that have historically demonstrated strong
property-level fundamentals.
Further, AAT's retail and office segments have outperformed the
company's public
office and retail REIT peers due to the sustained demand for
AAT's properties,
combined with limited supply.
Credit concerns include the company's exposure to
below-investment grade and
unrated tenants, including the largest retail tenant, Kmart,
which represented
6.2% of retail rent and 2.6% of total rent in 4Q2016. In
addition, while AAT
continues its evolution towards a more unsecured funding model,
it has issued
only four series of private placement bonds (inclusive of this
$250 million
issuance) since its 2011 IPO.
High Barrier-to-Entry West Coast Focus
At Dec. 31, 2016, AAT's portfolio included 104 retail buildings
(11 properties)
totalling 3.1 million square feet, 28 office buildings (seven
properties)
totaling 2.7 million square feet as well as 1,579 multifamily
units (seven
properties) and Waikiki Beach Walk, a retail/hotel mixed-use
property in
Honolulu. The company's core markets include San Diego (32% of
4Q2016 cash NOI),
Oahu, Hawaii (23%), the San Francisco Bay Area (17%), Portland,
Oregon (13%) and
Bellevue, Washington (8%). Fitch has a more favorable view
toward companies that
own properties in high-barrier-entry markets such as San
Francisco when compared
with other markets, due to consistently strong asset liquidity
and
leveragability.
Growing Fixed Charge Coverage
AAT's fixed-charge coverage was 2.8x for the trailing 12 months
ended Dec. 31,
2016, compared to 2.5x in 2015 and 2.3x in 2014. Fixed-charge
coverage has
improved due to steady cash basis SSNOI growth (5.1% in 2016,
7.7% in 2015 and
1.9% in 2014), cash flow from completed developments and lower
interest
incurred.
Fitch projects that fixed-charge coverage will sustain in the
2.5x to 3.0x range
over the next several years as AAT continues to refinance higher
coupon debt
with lower cost unsecured notes. Other drivers of improving
fixed charge
coverage should be positive releasing spreads that should drive
same-store NOI
growth and the lease up of in-process development.
Appropriate Leverage
AAT's leverage was 6.1x for the trailing 12 months ended Dec.
31, 2016, an
improvement compared to 6.5x and 6.6x for the years ended Dec.
31, 2015 and
2014, respectively. Fitch expects leverage to sustain around
6.0x over the next
12 to 24 months, primarily due to organic EBITDA growth and cash
flow from
development, as opposed to via de-levering equity offerings.
This level is
appropriate for the 'BBB' rating. In Fitch's stress case,
leverage would be in
the 6.5 to 7.0x range, which would be on the weaker end for a
'BBB' rating, and
could result in negative rating action.
AAT's organic liquidity is moderate as its AFFO payout ratio was
74.3% in 2016,
compared to 73.8% in 2015 and 74.7% in 2014. This payout ratio
is consistent
with the broader equity REIT universe. Based on the current
payout ratio, AAT
retains approximately $20 million annually in organic liquidity.
Transition to Unsecured Funding Profile
To date, the company has only issued four series of private
placement unsecured
notes. Other unsecured borrowings include the $250 million
revolver and three
unsecured term loans with a combined principal amount of $250
million. As of
Dec. 31, 2016, the company's implied value of unencumbered
assets (defined as
unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed 8% capitalization rate)
covered net
unsecured debt by 2.7x. Fitch projects that unencumbered asset
coverage should
remain in the 2.5x to 3.0x range through 2018, which is strong
for the rating.
Offsetting the quality of the unencumbered pool is the fact that
a meaningful
portion of the unencumbered properties (including Waikele) are
subject to a tax
protection agreement that may limit the company's willingness
and/or ability to
sell certain assets. As such, realizing value from these
properties may be
limited to the mortgage market.
Long Management Track Record and Development Discipline
The company's CEO and Chairman founded the company's
predecessor, American
Assets, Inc. in 1967, and the company's Chief Financial Officer
has been with
the company and its predecessor since 1998.
AAT has successfully overseen development and re-development
projects over the
past several years including the redevelopments of Del Monte
Center in Monterrey
and Carmel Mountain Plaza in San Diego, and the development of
Waikiki Beach
Walk in Honolulu. As of Dec. 31, 2016, the development pipeline
included one
in-process development (the Torrey Point office project in San
Diego, which took
17 years to obtain entitlements and permits for construction)
and four pipeline
projects. Cost-to-complete development totaled $23.7 million as
of Dec. 31,
2016, representing only 1% of undepreciated assets.
Property Type Diversification
AAT's portfolio strategy runs counter to those of the largest
REITs in all major
sectors that have eschewed property type diversification in the
name of
specialization. The argument in favor of focused REITs is
predicated on the view
that specialization provides opportunities for operational
outperformance and
that optimal portfolio allocations and diversification can be
achieved more
efficiently at the shareholder's portfolio level.
The historical argument for focused REITs assumes shareholders
ascribe a
discount to diversified REITs akin to a conglomerate discount.
AAT is currently
trading at a 7.3% discount to median consensus net asset value.
However, Fitch
observed a premium in price/NAV in diversified REITs index.
According to SNL
Financial, as of March 2, 2017 the share prices of diversified
REITs are
currently trading at a 5.1% premium to median consensus net
asset value compared
to retail and office REITs, whose common share prices are
trading at a discount
of 9.4% and 4% respectively.
Exposure to Select Weak Credit Tenants
AAT is materially exposed to below investment grade rated and
unrated tenants,
and its largest tenant ending in 2016 was salesforce.com,
representing 7.9% of
4Q2016 annualized base rent. Salesforce.com has a growing
presence in San
Francisco, and Fitch expects it will to continue leasing at
AAT's The Landmark
at One Market with significant rent bumps on upcoming lease
expirations. The
largest retail tenant, Kmart Corporation (rated 'CC' by Fitch),
represented 2.6%
of total rent in 4Q2016, and the top 10 retail and office
tenants represented
10.5% and 23.6% of annualized based rent, respectively.
Only one of these 20 tenants is rated investment grade by Fitch:
Nordstrom
('BBB+'/Outlook Stable, 1.1% of total rent). It is possible that
certain weak
credit tenants will elect not to renew leases upon expiration or
default during
the lease term, which could provide AAT with the opportunity to
push rents given
that in-place retail and office rents are below market rents.
However, the
company would be exposed to downtime and capital expenditures
during the vacancy
period.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that AAT will
operate within its
targeted metrics through the rating horizon and the issuer will
have sufficient
capacity to address any potential tenant credit issues.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for AAT include:
--3% same-store NOI growth through 2018;
--G&A to maintain historical margins relative to total revenues;
--Development expenditures of approximately $30 million in
2017-2018 annually
with development yields ranging from 6.75% to 8.75%;
--No acquisitions or dispositions;
--Secured debt repayment with the issuance of new unsecured
bonds;
--Recurring capital expenditures to remain around 20% of
recurring operating
EBITDA through 2018;
--No equity issuance and an AFFO payout ratio of approximately
75% through 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Continued access to the unsecured debt markets, in particular
execution of
public unsecured debt offerings;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 5.5x for
several quarters
(leverage was 6.1x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 and Fitch
expects it will
sustain in the 5.8x - 6.3x range over the next 12 - 24 months);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.5x for several
quarters (fixed charge coverage was 2.8x for the year ended Dec.
31, 2016).
The following factors may result in negative momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x for
several quarters;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x for several
quarters.
Fitch currently rates American Assets Trust as follows:
American Assets Trust, Inc.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
American Assets Trust, L.P.
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB';
--$250 million unsecured credit facility 'BBB';
--$100 million unsecured term loan A 'BBB';
--$100 million unsecured term loan B 'BBB';
--$350 million unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB' rating to AAT's $250 million,
senior guaranteed
notes, series D private placement due March 1, 2027 and to the
$50 million
unsecured term loan C due March 1, 2023.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ronald Nirenberg
Director
+1-212-612-7747
Committee Chairperson
Michael Paladino
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9113
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: July 6, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Financial statement
adjustments that
depart materially from those contained in the published
financial statements of
the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based compensation.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $20 million of cash for working capital
purposes, which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020131
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001