(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to American
Tower Corporation's (AMT) offering of EUR500 million senior
unsecured notes due
2025. Net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay
existing debt on its
2013 revolving credit facility (RCF). Proceeds may also be used
for general
corporate purposes.
As of Dec. 31, 2016, pro forma outstanding borrowings on AMT's
2013 RCF totaled
approximately $1.7 billion. The pro forma amount reflects
borrowings to fund a
portion of the FPS Towers' acquisition and the repayment of
debt, including the
repayment in their entirety of the GTP cellular sites and Unison
notes, the
redemption of the 7.25% senior unsecured notes due 2019, and
repayment of a
portion of the 2014 RCF.
AMT has a Fitch Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a
Stable Rating
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Free Cash Flow (FCF) and Margins: AMT's ratings are
supported by the
financial flexibility provided by its strong FCF and its high
EBITDA margin,
which has been consistently around 60% in recent years. The
tower business model
translates into strong, sustainable operating performance and
FCF growth, aided
by the company's significant scale and the favorable demand
characteristics for
wireless services (particularly data).
Stable Growth Model: AMT is expected to continue to post strong
FCF, generate
mid- to high-single-digit organic growth and maintain relatively
stable margins.
Tower revenues are predictable, and growth is provided by
contractual escalators
embodied in long-term lease contracts and there are strong
prospects for
additional business. The tower industry is benefiting from
wireless carriers
continued investment in their fourth generation (4G) networks to
meet rapidly
growing demand for mobile broadband services.
Stable Outlook: Fitch expects AMT's net leverage to be under
5.0x at the end of
2017. Leverage is currently elevated primarily as a result of
AMT's
acquisitions, including the acquisition of the rights to towers
and outright
purchases of towers from Verizon Communications Inc. in 2015.
Consolidation Risk Manageable: Fitch believes U.S. wireless
consolidation, if it
were to occur, would not have a material effect on AMT's
operations. Revenue
growth from continued lease activity and contractual escalators
in the U.S
market would more than offset the relatively modest losses
occurring over time
due to consolidation.
International Exposure: Similar wireless service demand trends
are occurring
internationally, with wireless data services at an earlier stage
of development
than in the U.S. Excluding pass-through revenues, the company's
international
operations generated approximately 35% of total property
revenues in the fourth
quarter of 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--In 2017, consolidated revenue grows to slightly less than $6.5
billion, based
on expectations for property revenue to be near the mid-point of
company
guidance of $6.4 billion. In 2018 and thereafter, Fitch assumes
revenue grows in
the 4%-5% range due to contractual escalators and new-business
growth.
--EBITDA margins decline slightly in 2017 due to the lower
margins associated
with acquired properties, but increase moderately thereafter as
additional
tenants are added to towers.
--Capital spending of approximately $850 million in 2017.
--Moderate stock repurchases as net leverage under 5x is
reached, with further
deleveraging arising from EBITDA growth (rather than debt
repayment).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: At the current 'BBB' level, Fitch does not currently
anticipate
near-term developments that could lead to an upgrade of the
rating.
Negative: A negative rating action could occur if operating
performance falls
short of expectations of at least mid-single-digit organic
growth combined with
margin pressure, or if a significant transaction, or share
repurchases, results
in expectations for net leverage sustained above 5x for longer
than an 18-24
month period.
LIQUIDITY
In Fitch's opinion, AMT has a strong liquidity position
supported by its FCF,
cash on hand and availability on its revolving credit
facilities. Operationally,
cash flow generation should remain strong. For 2016, FCF (cash
provided by
operating activities less capital spending and dividends) was
approximately $1
billion. As of Dec. 31, 2016, cash approximated $787 million and
unused revolver
capacity was approximately $2.8 billion. Of the cash balance,
approximately $423
million was held by foreign subsidiaries.
AMT has two revolving credit facilities: a $2 billion,
multi-currency facility
due in January 2022 (the 2014 RCF) and a $2.75 billion revolving
credit facility
due in June 2020 (the 2013 RCF). The principal financial
covenants limited total
debt/adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the agreements) to no more
than 6.0x (up to
7.0x for specified time periods following a qualified
acquisition). The
covenants limit senior secured debt/adjusted EBITDA to 3.0x for
the company and
its subsidiaries. If debt ratings are below a specified level at
the end of any
fiscal quarter, the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to interest expense
must be no less
than 2.5x for as long as the ratings are below the specified
level.
Debt maturities consist of approximately $238 million and $1.6
billion in 2017
and 2018, respectively.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Sharon Bonelli
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0581
Date of relevant committee: April 13, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected mandatory convertible preferred stock
is given 100%
equity credit.
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001