Dec 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned the following rating to the class A notes of AMMC CLO XIV, Limited (AMMC XIV):

--$240,000,000 class A delayed draw notes 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Credit Enhancement: Fitch's credit analysis of the notes focused on portfolio stresses at the first class A advance and an indicative portfolio provided by The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (RBS), as arranger. Following the class A initial advance, credit enhancement for the notes may range between 15% and 85.7%, dependent upon the portfolio's size, credit quality, asset security, average spread, and diversity. The corresponding credit enhancement levels for the portfolios that Fitch stressed are sufficient to protect against portfolio default and recovery rate projections in the 'Asf' stress scenarios.

Portfolio Parameters: The portfolio will be actively managed and bound by collateral quality and concentration limitations addressing various asset characteristics. The concentration limitations presented for this facility are generally within the range of limits set in the majority of recent CLOs. Fitch addressed the impact of the most prominent risk-presenting concentration allowances in its analysis while also considering the minimum levels of credit enhancement required to support the class A notes at interim stages in the ramp-up period. Additionally, a majority of the class A noteholders maintain the right to refuse advances for the purchase of new collateral.

'B+/B' Asset Quality: The average credit quality of the indicative portfolio is 'B+/B', which is comparable to recent CLOs. Issuers rated in the 'B' rating category denote a relatively weak credit quality. However, in Fitch's opinion, the class A notes are unlikely to be affected by the foreseeable level of defaults.

Facility Termination Features: The class A delayed draw notes are expected to be repaid from a future securitization event. Principal prepayment features for the class A notes include optional termination provisions at the direction of the equity holders at any time along with optional termination provisions for the class A noteholders at any time after 270 days.

TRANSACTION SUMMARY

AMMC XIV is a term facility to fund purchases of broadly syndicated loans. The facility is structured like a CLO, with similar investment parameters. Fitch expects the class A notes to be repaid via a securitization event within one year of closing.

The facility closed on Dec. 17, 2013 with an initial investment of $30 million from the equity holders and a class A delayed draw note outstanding balance of $0. The class A notes have sole discretion to advance funds in minimum $5 million increments, with total advances capped at $240 million. The overcollateralization ratio test of 112.6% must be satisfied prior to any advance. Credit enhancement for class A will vary between 85.7% and 15% as additional advances are made. Minimum credit enhancement requirements vary depending on predefined diversity, weighted average spread, weighted average recovery, and weighted average rating factor limitations for the portfolio.

AMMC XIV has a maximum two-year ramp-up period and allows discretionary sales or sales of credit risk obligations at any time so long as the advance rate test is satisfied and the eligibility criteria are met. The facility features portfolio concentration limitations that are generally consistent with recent CLO issuance.

The class A notes have been assigned a Stable Outlook based on Fitch's expectation of steady performance through anticipated levels of default and the various forms of credit enhancement available to the notes.

The transaction will be managed by American Money Management Corporation (AMMC). As part of its analysis, Fitch's Funds and Asset Manager Ratings group (FAM) evaluated AMMC and determined its capabilities satisfactory in the context of the rating assigned to this transaction and the investment parameters that govern AMMC's activities.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch's standard sensitivities as described in its 'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs' are not applicable to this type of facility, so additional sensitivities were applied. To supplement the analysis of the indicative class A advance portfolio, Fitch ran sensitivities considering permissible portfolio parameters and assuming a securitization event does not occur. The rating sensitivity analyses were based on a Fitch stressed portfolio assuming credit enhancement levels of 35% and 20% for portfolio sizes of $85.7 million and $300 million, respectively. The rating sensitivity analyses were primarily based on Fitch stressed portfolios derived from the indicative portfolio, with assumed characteristics matching conservative rows of the collateral quality matrix.

Sensitivity 1: Fitch applied a sensitivity analysis in which the class A notes are funded to $55.7 million after closing and a securitization event is no longer expected. In this scenario, the facility has ramped to an $85.7 million portfolio with permissible collateral quality matrix characteristics including a weighted average rating of 'B/B-', a weighted average spread of 3.25% and weighted average coupon of 6.5%. The passing rating was 'AA-sf' under each cash flow modeling stress.

Sensitivity 2: Fitch applied a sensitivity analysis in which the class A notes and equity are funded to their maximum amounts of $240 million and $60 million, respectively, and a securitization event is no longer expected. In this scenario, the facility has ramped to a $300 million portfolio with permissible collateral quality matrix characteristics including a weighted average rating of 'BB-/B+' and minimum spread (2.85%) and coupon (6.5%) levels for floating rate and fixed rate assets, respectively. Fitch stressed this portfolio in the Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) using new deal mode, followed by a cash flow model analysis applying interest rate and default timing stresses. Under this sensitivity scenario, the lowest passing rating was 'BBB+sf'.

Sensitivity 3: Fitch applied the same scenario as Sensitivity 2 but ran the portfolio in the PCM using surveillance mode, followed by a cash flow model analysis applying interest rate and default timing stresses. Under this sensitivity scenario, the lowest passing rating was 'A-sf'.

The class A notes displayed robustness in Fitch's various sensitivity scenarios, in line with performance expectations of an 'Asf' rating.

SURVEILLANCE

Fitch expects the class A delay draw notes to be paid in full within one year. Should it appear unlikely that the class A notes will be repaid in less than one year during any phase of the facility ramp-up, Fitch will review the transaction's status and take the appropriate action, which may include but would not be limited to placing the class A notes on Negative Watch based upon then-current market conditions, portfolio quality, class A credit enhancement and discussions with transaction parties.